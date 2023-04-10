The weekend in the Lib Dem Local Elections

Everyone knows that the Easter Bank Holiday for political activists is not about lying around and scoffing chocolate.

With the local elections three and a half weeks away, activists up and down the country have been delivering leaflets and knocking on doors.

And there’s a lot to play for.

Yesterday’s Observer had a great article on our campaign, showing how our number of candidates has gone up, while the Tories are not putting up a full slate in areas where they have done before:

While the number of Tory candidates registered to stand – 7,512 – is still comfortably the highest, Ed Davey’s party says there are clear signs that it is now in a better position to exploit Tory difficulties at national level than for many years. Lib Dem officials say that in many councils across the country where the Tories should be strong, from Stockport in the north-west to Lewes in East Sussex, the Tory party is not fielding full slates of candidates. The Conservative peer and local government expert Robert Hayward said the Tories would be disappointed not to be able to field more candidates, and that it was clear the Lib Dems were making progress. But he said this was partly to do with council reorganisations, which meant that some areas where the Tories were traditionally strong were not being contested this time.

Ed is quoted:

“In councils across the country, the Liberal Democrats are the party to take on the Conservatives, who have failed people for far too long. “Whether it is the Conservatives’ cost of living crisis, their failure to manage our NHS or the fact they let water companies pump filthy sewage into our rivers, people are ready for change, and the Liberal Democrats are ready to deliver.”

And yesterday’s I has an article on our hopes and aspirations in the Blue Wall:

Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Berkshire are among the areas where Sir Ed Davey‘s team is confident of making gains. Insiders say demographic change has helped their cause: the “Surrey shuffle”, which has seen young professionals move out of London due to rising house prices, is putting pressure on long-serving MPs such as Dominic Raab and Sir John Redwood, both top targets for the Lib Dems at the next general election. Strategists also suggest the passage of time has helped erase lingering bitterness about the legacy of the coalition government, which had long put off many left-leaning voters.

Around the country, campaigners have been out in the sunshine:

Helping out your neighbours can be FUN too – Team Bristol cycled over to Keynsham today via two cafés and a pub 🔶 pic.twitter.com/gt2FXEsNPS — Huw James (@Huwniverse) April 8, 2023

Last week, East Marsh ward Cllrs, @NicoIaAisthorpe @stevebeasant @LynseyMcIean, jointly reported 30 more potholes & 10 footpath repairs. Our roads are getting worse! @NELCouncil administration have been 'ducking' this issue for far too long. #EastMarsh @LibDems demand better! pic.twitter.com/E9P4dmppxX — Nicola Aisthorpe 🔶 (@NicoIaAisthorpe) April 3, 2023

it was a privilege today to break off delivering in Springwood Ward for Steve Fitzsimmons to go and say thanks to @Barbaramace16 who is holding her last advice centre to say thanks after 24 years service to the people of Liverpool and Woolton and @LiverLibDems pic.twitter.com/J8TOjAxsgq — Richard Kemp CBE (@cllrkemp) April 8, 2023

And here’s Liverpool’s six to fix from our team there:

A council that gets the basics right. Bins emptied regularly, pot holes mended, trees pruned, working street lights and pavements swept. Caring for our environment. Make our city attractive for walking, cycling and public transport. Electric charging points and better recycling of plastic, food waste and garden waste. Delivering value for money. Make sure the council spends your money wisely and collects what is owed – Instead of just expecting Council Tax Payers to pay more. Protect our communities. We will work for our city, not for the developers. Protecting our Green Spaces & not afraid to say NO to poor quality developments. Attract back jobs & investment. Restore Liverpool’s reputation in the world. Deal with businesses and investors honestly and transparently – No more backroom deals with the chosen few. Honest, transparent and listening. Open, accountable and free of corruption. We will make the council consult with communities and genuinely listens to you

Great to welcome Sir @TerryStacyLD to Watford for a bit of campaigning. 🔶 He enjoyed seeing plenty of @WatfordLibDems posters on Diamond Road. pic.twitter.com/awoNdSXUnM — Peter Taylor (@WatfordMayor) April 5, 2023

Fantastic weather & response knocking on doors in Hinckley & Bosworth with some of the team today pic.twitter.com/8QH8dBdpGe — Michael Mullaney 🔶 (@miketmullaney) April 8, 2023

Send us your photos from the campaign trail.