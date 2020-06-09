“Indefensible for statue to be standing in Bristol in 2020” – Lib Dems speak out on Colston

Leading Liberal Democrats have been speaking out on the controversy surrounding Sunday’s public removal of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol.

Wera Hobhouse, who is MP for neighbouring Bath, wrote on her website:

…it was indefensible for the statue to be standing in Bristol in 2020. Protestors literally took things into their own hands and toppled the statue. This was a symbolic act. History is dynamic. It is not fixed. Yesterday was part of the history of race relations, not only here in the South West, but for our nation as a whole. We must face up to, accept and learn from all aspects of our nation’s history. Not only the parts of our history that we are proud of, but the parts of our history that are corrupt and that we are ashamed of.

Layla Moran has asked Oriel College, Oxford to take down its statue of Cecil Rhodes. She has written to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick urging him to issue clear advice to local councils on the removal of statues and street sign names associated with the slave trade. She remarked:

My personal view is clear – statues of slave merchants should not still be standing in our cities. However, no-one should be tearing down statues through some kind of vigilante action. We therefore need a clear process for assessing and removing these statues, in conversation with local communities. The government must urgently provide clear guidance to local councils that encourages them to engage with local residents on this issue. Most people were never asked for their views at the time, so I believe that must happen now.

Acting Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey tweeted:

The real question – why was this statue still on our streets?#BlackLivesMatter demands we expose these dark sides of British history & consign such monuments to museums that reveal the horror of slaveryhttps://t.co/SGyYPp9Vus — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectNHS (@EdwardJDavey) June 8, 2020

