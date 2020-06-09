“Indefensible for statue to be standing in Bristol in 2020” – Lib Dems speak out on Colston

Leading Liberal Democrats have been speaking out on the controversy surrounding Sunday’s public removal of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol.
Wera Hobhouse, who is MP for neighbouring Bath, wrote on her website:
…it was indefensible for the statue to be standing in Bristol in 2020. Protestors literally took things into their own hands and toppled the statue. This was a symbolic act.
History is dynamic. It is not fixed. Yesterday was part of the history of race relations, not only here in the South West, but for our nation as a whole.
We must face up to, accept and learn from all aspects of our nation’s history. Not only the parts of our history that we are proud of, but the parts of our history that are corrupt and that we are ashamed of.
Layla Moran has asked Oriel College, Oxford to take down its statue of Cecil Rhodes. She has written to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick urging him to issue clear advice to local councils on the removal of statues and street sign names associated with the slave trade. She remarked:
My personal view is clear – statues of slave merchants should not still be standing in our cities. However, no-one should be tearing down statues through some kind of vigilante action.
We therefore need a clear process for assessing and removing these statues, in conversation with local communities.
The government must urgently provide clear guidance to local councils that encourages them to engage with local residents on this issue. Most people were never asked for their views at the time, so I believe that must happen now.
Acting Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey tweeted:
The real question – why was this statue still on our streets?#BlackLivesMatter demands we expose these dark sides of British history & consign such monuments to museums that reveal the horror of slaveryhttps://t.co/SGyYPp9Vus
I see they are after that Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford now. What’s next? That Churchill statue at Westminster? Oh, and while we’re about it, anyone fancy having a go at any Gladstone statues there might be around? Pulling down statues, like clapping for the NHS could easily be viewed as cheap gestures. Mind you, that doesn’t mean that neither events should not take place. However, there are other ways, like practising what you preach as far as discrimination is concerned and paying higher taxes as far as the NHS is concerned.
We now face the prospect of activists removing every Victorian statue in the land if it fails to meet their approval. This is extreme political vandalism at its worst.
History is important and physical objects from the past help to make things real and promote interest. Our past contains evil for which we should be ashamed as well as great things to make us proud. Our attention should be drawn to these realities because we need to learn from them. Erasing the past is self defeating, leading to ignorance and indifference. It is rather like the BBC editing a script to make it politically correct. The result is something bland and uninteresting with no purpose or learning opportunity.
When I saw the statue being dragged down my first reaction was elation. It immediately reminded me of the time when Saddam Hussain’s statue was toppled – we all cheered that. OK, so it was an act of civil disobedience, but the symbolism is so strong that it overcomes any sense that this was criminal damage.
I was very impressed with the thoughtful remarks by Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol and the first black elected Mayor in Europe. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52972841/uk-anti-racism-protests-patel-statue-comments-show-lack-of-understanding
First of all, this was a failure of Bristol local democracy. They couldn’t agree to a solution, and so no solution was implemented. I can understand the offence that statue caused black people, and they should not have had to endure that offence.
However, the rule of law is very important. If the law is broken for causes we agree with, then we are setting a precedent for it to be broken for other causes.
For example, in the coming years, there may be a bitter disagreement on border offices, either between Northern Ireland and Eire, or between Northern Ireland and the mainland. If those is convinced they are right feel they now have the right to defy the law, we may regret this precedent.