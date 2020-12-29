Lib Dems to vote against Boris Johnson’s “threadbare” EU trade deal

Ed Davey has announced tonight, in news that will surprise few people, that the Liberal Democrats will be opposing Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal because it fails to deliver on the promises the Brexiteers made to the electorate and it makes the country so much worse off.

It’s not about tariffs. The whole point of being in the single market was not to have to bother with bureaucracy and red tape. Businesses who have been watching these ads saying that things are changing on 1st January (but we have no idea how) are going to find out for the first time in almost 30 years what a pain in the backside it is to have to fill in paperwork to trade with our closest neighbours.

We will no doubt be attacked for our stance as we will be told that the alternative is no deal and we’re against that. However this is going to to through tomorrow whether we like it or not given that most Tories and Labour MPs will vote for it. It is entirely consistent with our approach to Brexit.

There was a coherent case to be made for abstention on the grounds that it was at least better than no deal and it puts distance between us and the ultra nationalists both north and south of the border. Having said that, we’ve spent all my political life fighting off accusations of fence-sitting and being wishy-washy so do we really want to just sit on our hands? I’ve seen other people argue well that we should vote in favour, rather than abstain, for the same reason. However I think it is important that the Brexiteers are made to own this. When it all goes wrong, I don’t want them saying “but you voted for it.” We’ve come too far on our internationalist and open values to suddenly become shields for those who have taken us to this place.

Ed Davey explained why Lib Dem MPs have made this decision.

It is clear that this is a bad deal that will make people’s lives poorer, so the Liberal Democrats will vote against it. This botched deal leaves the services sector in limbo and is the only ‘free’ trade deal in history to put up barriers and increase red tape, bringing long delays and higher costs. We all are desperate to move forward, to see our country united again, to restore our economy and our communities after a terrible year. Even by his own low standards, Boris Johnson’s deal just makes that more difficult. The only way forward is to agree an adjustment period to ease the pain for businesses and quickly get to repairing the UK’s damaged relationships with our most important international partners.

The party has also put forward an amendment which sets out some of the key problems with the deal and criticises the government for its 11th hour tactics which means that Parliament doesn’t really get to scrutinise it properly.

Willie Rennie said that the Lib Dems will vote against the Scottish Parliament giving consent to the bill that ratifies the deal at Westminster on the grounds that the deal is bad for jobs, businesses and the environment.

With our long track record of advocating membership of the European Union people won’t be surprised that the Liberal Democrats can’t support the Conservative Government’s strategy on Brexit and the last-minute trade deal they reached. The Liberal Democrats will vote to refuse consent to the Future Relationship Agreement Bill as we think the trade deal is bad for jobs, business, our environment and our way of life. It’s probably the first trade deal in the world that erects more trade barriers. It is a warning for those who advocate independence that breaking up long term economic partnerships is painful and costly. We should not repeat those mistakes of Brexit with independence.

One thing that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is that the Lib Dems have so often been right on the issues of the day – think the economy in the run up to 2008. Vince Cable warned years before that the bubble would burst. Charles Kennedy’s brave and principled stance on the Iraq War and on Brexit to name but three. But we don’t get any long lasting gain from this, despite establishing our credibility. In 2005, we certainly won seats but not as many as we could have done. In 2010, we actually lost seats despite gaining votes. Part of it is properly engaging locally with voters on national issues as well as local ones so that there is a consistent thread through our local and national actions which speaks of the principles that guide us the values that we will always put first – of freedom, equality of opportunity and community, standing up for the people who are getting a raw deal, who are marginalised and treated badly by whatever arm of the state.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings