Lib Dems welcome mixed sex civil partnerships news

News that the Government will legislate for mixed sex civil partnerships in England and Wales was welcomed by various Liberal Democrats. It makes sense that people should have the choice of what form of ceremony to have.

Our Lynne Featherstone was the Minister who instigated same sex marriage in England.

She welcomed the news on Twitter.

It was always going to have to happen after sex marriage meant our laws became discriminatory. At last – the wrong will be righted! https://t.co/HWQK6AuoY3 — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) October 2, 2018

Lynne has always acknowledged the support of Theresa May, who, as Home Secretary, gave her Bill crucial backing. However, the Tories would never allow Lynne to introduce mixed sex civil partnerships. Even now they haven’t done it entirely voluntarily. They were forced to either scrap civil partnerships for same sex couples or introduce them for everyone.

It was therefore sad that the Prime Minister didn’t acknowledge Lynne’s role.

She is v careful to say sponsor – and she did back me. Be nice if she mentioned it though https://t.co/lnvld6ETAx — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) October 2, 2018

LGBT+ Lib Dems chair Jennie Rigg welcomed the move and said that this was just one of the things that needs to happen to achieve proper partnership equality. I did love the very on message inclusion of “demand better.”

Civil partnerships for all couples was the intent of the original Civil Partnerships legislation in 2002 by Lib Dem Lord Lester. Sadly the Government of the day chose instead to deliver a ‘separate and unequal’ two-tier solution. When we became the first major party to call for same-sex marriage, we also supported bringing Civil Partnerships to couples regardless of gender. We’re proud to have delivered same-sex marriage in Government, and happy to see this further step for equality 16 years after we first tried to introduce it. There is still work to do before we have equal marriage – including on pension rights, and the ‘spousal veto’ for trans people. We are calling for the latter to be scrapped as part of the propsed reform of the Gender Recognition Act, which should also see an end to medical gatekeeping and enforcement of harmful gender stereotypes. We wish good luck and happiness to all those who embark on civil partnerships, and will continue to Demand Better for equality.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings