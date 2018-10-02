Caron Lindsay

Layla Moran going sober for October to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer

By | Tue 2nd October 2018 - 10:17 pm

If the rumours at Conference were even a tiny bit true, Layla Moran is partial to the occasional cocktail.

So, as she admits herself, giving up booze for a month is going to be a challenge, but she’s doing the annual Macmillan Go Sober for October challenge.

She’s not the first Lib Dem MP to undertake such a challenge. Back in 2013, Alistair Carmichael embarked on the challenge and then found himself in the Cabinet. When now Scottish Convener Sheila Ritchie got involved too, both of their highly competitive natures got the better of them. They ended up raising a small fortune for Macmillan between them and even pitched for your donations here. It was hilarious.

Alistair did his in the style of a spoof Conference speech with the real meaning of his words in square brackets:

This is not personal.

[This is personal]

Your parliamentary colleagues feel that he has other responsibilities with which to concern himself

[It should have been me! Me, I tell you!!!!]

We were delighted (if a little surprised) that he undertook this challenge.

[I am quite happy for you to think he is a total lush]

We all know Sheila

[I think I spoke to her at the Torquay conference of 1993 but I can’t be certain]

She is one of the party’s characters.

[Everyone in the Scottish Party seems to be terrified of her]

Malcolm Bruce holds her in the highest regard

[Malcolm Bruce is terrified of her]

Now Sheila is Convener of the Scottish Party, we are all terrified of her.

Back then she hit back in style:

This is all Caron Lindsay’s fault. There I was minding my own business when she tweeted about Alistair Carmichael’s Go Sober challenge. “Hysterical,” I thought.” Incredible,” thought.” Hilarious!” But no, it was true. The rest is history.

The sponsorship both of us are raising will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. So the fact that, between us we’ve raised over £6000 is amazing. The fact that Alistair hasn’t had a dram for 29 days is utterly remarkable. The fact that I will do just about anything to beat him, is a given!

He’s raided the Parliamentary Party, the House of Lords, and he’s even had the kitty money off the Tory Whips. MY donors are ordinary hardworking people. I did snag a Labour Peer, but it was pure accident.

See, my problem is that this is a man who, single handedly, keeps the party afloat with his sparkling wit and repartee at conference financial appeals. Admittedly, he probably has a wee bit more help from the cratur there (insert picture of cute dog) than he’s had this month. So I’m relying on you good Liberals to keep the playing field level. None of this “noblesse oblige” stuff. He may THINK he’s a Party Grandee, now he’s Secretary of State, but he needs a) more money (his, not Macmillan’s) and b) more corpulence. Really.

So, the big question is, does anyone want to sign up to give Layla a bit of competition and help raise more money?

If you want to donate to a good cause and give Layla a bit of moral support, you can do so here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

