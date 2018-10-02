William Wallace writes…We need to challenge Conservatives on Tax cuts

Right-wing Conservatives like Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are calling again for tax cuts to ‘free’ the economy. It’s always popular to call for tax cuts, so long as you don’t link them to spending cuts; so it’s a priority for Liberal Democrats to link the two, and point out that the Brexiteers’ agenda is also one that shrinks the state further, and enforces continuing cuts in the NHS, social care, children’s services – the entire welfare state – education, bus services, even police and prisons.

And the Brexiteers have a problem. They promised, of course, that they could spend £350m a week more on the NHS – a promise given by a campaign master-minded by Matthew Elliott, founder and first director of the Taxpayers Alliance, a lobby/think-tank dedicated to cutting state tax and spending. He had used the same cynical ploy in leading the campaign against the Alternative Vote, arguing that the cost of the referendum and the new system could better have been spent on the NHS: knowing that this would appeal to hesitant voters, but not intending that any more money should be spent.

Their problem is that the narrow majority that voted for Brexit were, and remain, deeply divided on public spending. One of Lord Ashcroft’s latest polls, intended to inform the Conservative Party conference, warns that roughly half of those who still support Brexit support further cuts in spending and tax, while half – the less well-off, the ‘left behind’ and the ‘just about managing’ – want an end to austerity. Pushing through Brexit, with a resulting fall in tax revenue on top of the corporate tax reductions right-wing think tanks are calling for, would force yet another squeeze on public services of all types – and would lose the Conservatives the working class support they think they have won.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative conference speech relied on the ‘Laffer Curve’ to square the circle: the assertion that cutting corporate taxes will increase revenue, as companies and their owners are freed to increase investment, create more jobs, and spur faster economic growth. The record of successive Republican Administrations in the USA has shown that this does not work. The second Bush Administration cut taxes without managing parallel cuts in spending, leaving the Clinton Administration to struggle with the accumulated deficit it inherited.

Behind this commitment to continuing cuts lies a deep antagonism to the public sector and to those who work in it, and an insistence that private provision always works better than public. Teachers, they argue, are overpaid and underworked, civil self-interested and intrinsically inefficient bureaucrats. But never a word from the libertarian lobby about rent-seeking executives in the private sector, or examples of corporate failure or corruption in the provision of services. And it’s corporate taxes they want to cut deeply, more than personal taxation.

The cuts have deepened since the Conservatives escaped from coalition in 2015. Support for local authorities has reduced by over 40% since 2010, and is planned to shrink a lot further; Conservative local authority leaders are protesting bitterly, although the squeeze is much more severe for authorities in the north and Midlands than in the comfortable (and safely-Conservative) South-East. The consequences of cuts of over a third in the prison budget are now becoming clear in riots and prison disorder. Cuts in police budgets are continuing year by year, with unsolved crime rising as a result. Philip Hammond has been trying to ease the pace of austerity, but attacks from the hard-line ideologues within his own party oppose his efforts.

Yes, I know that many commentators to Lib Dem Voice will now pile in to say that we collaborated in government to impose austerity, so have no right to protest now: but there was and is a difference between a squeeze for a limited period to get a widening deficit under control, and a permanent drive to shrink the state. One of our major mistakes of the coalition was not to insist on a more generous ratio between tax increases and spending cuts in budgetary planning than the Conservatives pushed for. But it’s time to stop beating ourselves up on the coalition, and to focus on the sharp cuts the Conservatives are pursuing now that they no longer have the constraints of a coalition partner.

Public opinion is changing; recent polls show majorities support higher taxation, to support better services. We should be challenging Conservatives every time they talk of tax cuts on what spending they will cut next. The deficit has been successfully contained: further cuts will damage the poor, the sick, the elderly and the young.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.