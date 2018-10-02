William Wallace writes…We need to challenge Conservatives on Tax cuts

Right-wing Conservatives like Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are calling again for tax cuts to ‘free’ the economy. It’s always popular to call for tax cuts, so long as you don’t link them to spending cuts; so it’s a priority for Liberal Democrats to link the two, and point out that the Brexiteers’ agenda is also one that shrinks the state further, and enforces continuing cuts in the NHS, social care, children’s services – the entire welfare state – education, bus services, even police and prisons.
And the Brexiteers have a problem. They promised, of course, that they could spend £350m a week more on the NHS – a promise given by a campaign master-minded by Matthew Elliott, founder and first director of the Taxpayers Alliance, a lobby/think-tank dedicated to cutting state tax and spending. He had used the same cynical ploy in leading the campaign against the Alternative Vote, arguing that the cost of the referendum and the new system could better have been spent on the NHS: knowing that this would appeal to hesitant voters, but not intending that any more money should be spent.
Their problem is that the narrow majority that voted for Brexit were, and remain, deeply divided on public spending. One of Lord Ashcroft’s latest polls, intended to inform the Conservative Party conference, warns that roughly half of those who still support Brexit support further cuts in spending and tax, while half – the less well-off, the ‘left behind’ and the ‘just about managing’ – want an end to austerity. Pushing through Brexit, with a resulting fall in tax revenue on top of the corporate tax reductions right-wing think tanks are calling for, would force yet another squeeze on public services of all types – and would lose the Conservatives the working class support they think they have won.
Boris Johnson’s Conservative conference speech relied on the ‘Laffer Curve’ to square the circle: the assertion that cutting corporate taxes will increase revenue, as companies and their owners are freed to increase investment, create more jobs, and spur faster economic growth. The record of successive Republican Administrations in the USA has shown that this does not work. The second Bush Administration cut taxes without managing parallel cuts in spending, leaving the Clinton Administration to struggle with the accumulated deficit it inherited.
Behind this commitment to continuing cuts lies a deep antagonism to the public sector and to those who work in it, and an insistence that private provision always works better than public. Teachers, they argue, are overpaid and underworked, civil self-interested and intrinsically inefficient bureaucrats. But never a word from the libertarian lobby about rent-seeking executives in the private sector, or examples of corporate failure or corruption in the provision of services. And it’s corporate taxes they want to cut deeply, more than personal taxation.
The cuts have deepened since the Conservatives escaped from coalition in 2015. Support for local authorities has reduced by over 40% since 2010, and is planned to shrink a lot further; Conservative local authority leaders are protesting bitterly, although the squeeze is much more severe for authorities in the north and Midlands than in the comfortable (and safely-Conservative) South-East. The consequences of cuts of over a third in the prison budget are now becoming clear in riots and prison disorder. Cuts in police budgets are continuing year by year, with unsolved crime rising as a result. Philip Hammond has been trying to ease the pace of austerity, but attacks from the hard-line ideologues within his own party oppose his efforts.
Yes, I know that many commentators to Lib Dem Voice will now pile in to say that we collaborated in government to impose austerity, so have no right to protest now: but there was and is a difference between a squeeze for a limited period to get a widening deficit under control, and a permanent drive to shrink the state. One of our major mistakes of the coalition was not to insist on a more generous ratio between tax increases and spending cuts in budgetary planning than the Conservatives pushed for. But it’s time to stop beating ourselves up on the coalition, and to focus on the sharp cuts the Conservatives are pursuing now that they no longer have the constraints of a coalition partner.
Public opinion is changing; recent polls show majorities support higher taxation, to support better services. We should be challenging Conservatives every time they talk of tax cuts on what spending they will cut next. The deficit has been successfully contained: further cuts will damage the poor, the sick, the elderly and the young.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
The second Bush Administration cut taxes without managing parallel cuts in spending, leaving the Clinton Administration to struggle with the accumulated deficit it inherited.
Clinton merely shifted the borrowing ‘burden’, if that’s the right word as far as Govt is concerned, to the private sector. He overdid it when he actually managed to produce a Government surplus just as he was leaving offcice. So we had the Govt net removing money from the US economy and the overseas sector removing money too because of the trading imbalance. The US economy could only keep moving if the US private sector carried on borrowing.
It can’t do that indefinitely as the crash of 2008 showed. Private debt is a much bigger danger that Govt debt, but the neoliberals tend not to understand this.
“It’s always popular to call for tax cuts, so long as you don’t link them to spending cuts; ”
Didn’t work out that well for the tax cutting LIb Dem agenda 2010-15
No it worked very badly for the Lib Dems all the pain was placed on them all the gain was given to the Tories. Now if only someone could have foreseen that, O wait many did but our cleverer leaders could not, perhaps they where not as clever as they thought. As to tax cuts, very nice but you get what you pay for, don’t pay for a functioning society and you won’t get one.
William,
the first Bush administration i.e. the one that preceded Clinton was forced to raise taxes by a democrat controlled house and senate in the 1990 budget. George Bush Senior campaigned on a promise not too raise taxes. His strapline for the campaign was “read my lips – no new taxes.”
Bill Clinton turned the pledge against him, as evidence of a broken promise, in the 1992 presidential campaign.
George W. Bush in the 2000 presidential election campaigned on not only ‘no new taxes,’but ‘a tax cut.’, which he duly delivered in the wake of the dot,com crash and after 9/11. The cuts were extended under the Obama administration as part of the strategy for recovery from the financial crisis.
US politics aside, I would agree with the thrust of your argument that reductions in the main rate of UK corporation tax for larger companies have been excessive.
Laffer Curve effects are only really seen where there steep marginal rates of tax occur e.g. where income tax rates double from 20% to 40% or where benefit withdrawal rates of 63% kick-in. This is not the case with corporation tax and there appears little evidence that the cuts have spurred investment in recent years.
Local authority financing is at a crisis point in many areas and should be an immediate priority along with the NHS, School funding, policing and rail infrastructure.
Not only do the Tories need challenging over tax cuts but Labour also needs challenging over tax rises. It ought to be obvious that all but the lowest wage earners need to pay more and it would seem that most people would be prepared to pay more for services. And yet Labour still thinks that soaking the rich is all that is needed.
And the Coalition? Back in 2010 we could have taken the Keynesian route, borrowed more and undertaken a ‘New Deal’ public works strategy. Instead we went for austerity. I make no apologies for the Coalition Government. I supported it at the time. It made mistakes but it got some things right. Many reckoned it wouldn’t last a year let alone five.
We’ve got enough on our plate if Brexit goes as badly as some predict. Do we really want to continue to beat ourselves up about what happened between 2010 and 2015? It’s easy to be wise after the event.
It’s funny how people who cite the “Laffer Curve” only ever seem to use it as an argument for cutting taxes. A curve has two downslopes…