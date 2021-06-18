+++++Chesham & Amersham – Lib Dems win the by-election!!

Sky News have just said this.



This is incredible news!!! I didn’t dare believe this was possible. But consider a situation where, on three recent visits to the constituency, I saw JUST ONE Tory poster and about 100 LIb Dem posters, a situation where the Tories were starting from very little voter data and a standing start just a couple of weeks before polling day, plus the favourable Town Council election results in May and an absolutely STUNNING performance and perfect clockwork campaign by the party plus a wonderful candidate – and perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised!!!!!!! Only about three Tory knockers-up could be spotted yesterday – and they were standing around chatting!

Wow!!!! I got up because the dog was barking and now this!!!! Very very well done Sarah and team! Another excellent Lib Dem female MP! We pulled a Blinder!!

And it’s only an 8K majority!!!! I’m going to get a nose bleed at this rate!!

