Paul Walter

+++++Chesham & Amersham – Lib Dems win the by-election!!

By | Fri 18th June 2021 - 1:59 am

Sky News have just said this.


This is incredible news!!! I didn’t dare believe this was possible. But consider a situation where, on three recent visits to the constituency, I saw JUST ONE Tory poster and about 100 LIb Dem posters, a situation where the Tories were starting from very little voter data and a standing start just a couple of weeks before polling day, plus the favourable Town Council election results in May and an absolutely STUNNING performance and perfect clockwork campaign by the party plus a wonderful candidate – and perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised!!!!!!! Only about three Tory knockers-up could be spotted yesterday – and they were standing around chatting!

Wow!!!! I got up because the dog was barking and now this!!!! Very very well done Sarah and team! Another excellent Lib Dem female MP! We pulled a Blinder!!

And it’s only an 8K majority!!!! I’m going to get a nose bleed at this rate!!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • Andrew Toye 18th Jun '21 - 2:30am

    Not just a win but a landslide! My interest in this constituency is that I lived in Chalfont St Giles in the mid-1970’s. (Apparently Nick Clegg also lived there but he went to a different school). I was only a small child so had no idea about the politics of the area. So now I know! Well done!

