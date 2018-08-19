Scottish LibDems support cross-community “People’s Vote” rally in Edinburgh

The Guardian reports:

Campaigners demanding a public vote on the final Brexit deal rallied in Edinburgh on Saturday to increase pressure on the UK government. Backers of the so-called People’s Vote gathered in Festival Square to call for Theresa May’s deal on leaving the EU to be put to the electorate. According to the People’s Vote campaign group which organised the event and has called the Brexit process a “mess”, the rally was attended by about 1,000 people.

Attending, or speaking at, the event were LibDems Sir Menzies Campbell, MP for North East Fife from 1987 to 2015, Wendy Chamberlain, who is our PPC for that same seat and Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP.

Also speaking at the event were broadcaster Gavin Esler, comedian Rory Bremner, Vanessa Glynn, the chair of the European Movement in Scotland and Mary Ross-Davie, the director of the Royal College of Midwives in Scotland.

Rory Bremner came up with this corker:

Boris Johnson doesn’t need to lie in front of bulldozers because he has lied in front of a bus.

Here’s a couple more Twitpics showing LibDem support at the rally:



