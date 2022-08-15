Liberal Democracy must become the engine room of progressive ideas

With Boris Johnson finally ejected from office, the next task is to rid Britain of this appalling government altogether. First, it seems, we must endure two years of a Liz Truss administration: unthinking, uncaring, populist, and damaging. But then, there is a real opportunity for renewal, for rebuilding, for a progressive, liberal, decade.

We must not blow this opportunity.

Electoral success will only come through cooperation among progressive parties and that means facilitating a Kier Starmer led government. To win, Labour needs Liberal Democrat success but recent events suggest a much bigger mission. Starmer is a ‘safety first’ candidate who will offer voters stability and security. His leadership promises executive competence and integrity but his party lacks imagination and innovation. He has failed to articulate any meaningful vision or offered any real insight into the condition of our country or how to repair the damage of the past seven years.

Into the political vacuum of the cost of living crisis, rode Ed Davey recently with a thought through and costed proposal to scrap the energy price rise, paid for in part by a windfall tax. A week later and the policy was all but adopted by the Official Opposition. What should we make of that?

Remember, Nick Clegg’s great power in coalition after 2010 was not so much the ability to instigate policy, though there were notable successes, but rather that of a veto player. Liberal Democrats were able to check the excesses of the Conservative Party’s right wing. If not apparent at the time, the years since 2015 have demonstrated just how significant that role was in protecting the country from damaging and fatuous policy.

Talk of a coalition after the next election is premature. But the relationship between Labour in office and the strengthened Lib Dems will be important. Ed Davey’s job will not be to hold Starmer back, to check his government’s excesses, as was the lot of Clegg. No, it will be to push him to go further, to be more radical, to be genuinely transformative. If the opportunity for a progressive decade is to be grasped then Lib Dems need to be the engine room for transformative ideas.

The challenge facing the next progressive government is significant. It will be to repair the damage to our economy, our society and our constitution caused by a truly terrible period in our country’s political history. It will be to prepare Britain for the world as we find it, making it more equal, productive and open. And it will be to strengthen public life such that never again can a self-interested populist ride roughshod over our constitution.

That all requires a thought through, coherent, ideologically consistent and progressive package of ideas. They must be radical, liberal and transformative, capable of punctuating the equilibrium. This is no time for inward looking, self-indulgent policymaking (the trap the Tories are falling into). It is a calling card to feed the progressive decade before us with intelligence, inspiration and honesty.

* Stephen Barber is Professor of Global Affairs and a former Parliamentary Candidate