Liberal Democrat European Group endorses Tom Brake for Chair of European Movement

Following the somewhat divisive reign of Lord Andrew Adonis as Chair of the European Movement, an election contest is underway to replace him. There are three candidates, who may be more or less familiar to Liberal Democrat Voice readers:

Tom Brake

Mike Galsworthy

Patience Wheatcroft

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, there’s plenty of buzz in Liberal Democrat circles in support of Tom, who’s certainly been busy since he narrowly lost Carshalton and Wallington in 2019 (despite actually increasing his share of the vote). He became the Director of Unlock Democracy (a fine organisation) in 2020 and has been campaigning strongly for reform of our political system ever since.

There’s an opportunity to find out what his vision for the European Movement is and how he intends to make the movement work for its members this evening at 6 p.m. This is not just open to LDEG members or members of the European Movement, and given the ongoing debate as to how liberals should be campaigning on Europe, it might well be of wider interest.

If you’re interested, here’s a link to register.