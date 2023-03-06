6 March 2023 – today’s press releases

Sunak must veto Johnson honours list

97% of NHS trusts are missing cancer treatment targets in “shocking gap in care”

Sunak must veto Johnson honours list

Responding to reports in The Times that Boris Johnson has nominated his father for a Knighthood in his Resignation Honours list, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

The Conservative party is rewarding Boris Johnson’s failure, lies and corruption. If future Honours Lists are to have any shred of credibility, Sunak must step in and veto this list. Honours should be reserved for those who’ve gone above and beyond to contribute to our country. Boris Johnson’s attempt to bestow that recognition on his father makes a mockery of the whole thing. This nepotism from the former Prime Minister isn’t new, he successfully secured a position in the House of Lords for his brother, now he’s trying to get similar VIP treatment for his father. A Prime Minister who was found guilty of breaking the law while holding office doesn’t deserve an honours list with one name, let alone with over 100.

97% of NHS trusts are missing cancer treatment targets in “shocking gap in care”

Only 3% of NHS trusts met a crucial cancer treatment target last year, down from one in two in 2015, distressing new research from the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The House of Commons Library data analysis looks at the number of trusts meeting a key target for 85% of patients to receive their first cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent GP referral.

Only three out of 125 trusts met the target in 2022, making up just 3% of the total. The research also shows that cancer waiting times were getting steadily worse far before the pandemic struck, showing the impact of years of Conservative neglect of the health service.

In 2019, fewer than one in four (23.9%) NHS trusts met the cancer treatment time target.

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said: