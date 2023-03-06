Mark Valladares

6 March 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 6th March 2023 - 10:30 pm
  • Sunak must veto Johnson honours list
  • 97% of NHS trusts are missing cancer treatment targets in “shocking gap in care”

Sunak must veto Johnson honours list

Responding to reports in The Times that Boris Johnson has nominated his father for a Knighthood in his Resignation Honours list, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

The Conservative party is rewarding Boris Johnson’s failure, lies and corruption. If future Honours Lists are to have any shred of credibility, Sunak must step in and veto this list.

Honours should be reserved for those who’ve gone above and beyond to contribute to our country. Boris Johnson’s attempt to bestow that recognition on his father makes a mockery of the whole thing.

This nepotism from the former Prime Minister isn’t new, he successfully secured a position in the House of Lords for his brother, now he’s trying to get similar VIP treatment for his father.

A Prime Minister who was found guilty of breaking the law while holding office doesn’t deserve an honours list with one name, let alone with over 100.

97% of NHS trusts are missing cancer treatment targets in “shocking gap in care”

Only 3% of NHS trusts met a crucial cancer treatment target last year, down from one in two in 2015, distressing new research from the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The House of Commons Library data analysis looks at the number of trusts meeting a key target for 85% of patients to receive their first cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent GP referral.

Only three out of 125 trusts met the target in 2022, making up just 3% of the total. The research also shows that cancer waiting times were getting steadily worse far before the pandemic struck, showing the impact of years of Conservative neglect of the health service.

In 2019, fewer than one in four (23.9%) NHS trusts met the cancer treatment time target.

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

These stark figures show that even before the pandemic struck, waiting times for cancer treatment were rising and the number of hospital trusts meeting vital targets were falling of a cliff.

Now the situation is so bad that barely any hospitals are able to provide patients with the treatment they need on time.

Patients are being left in distress, and the fault lies squarely with this Conservative Government that has been running the NHS into the ground for years. Ministers have consistently failed to plan ahead or provide adequate funding, while taking patients and NHS staff for granted.

There is a shocking gap in cancer care from one area to another. Access to good quality care shouldn’t be determined by where you live in the country.

Long waits for cancer patients can be the difference between life and death, it’s time the Government gave this crisis the attention it deserves.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • George Thomas
    I think it's a mistake to treat the content of Matt Hancock's stage-managed whatsapp leaks as such a serious story. Some of the quotes might be interesting, but...
  • Jeff
    Here's the breakdown of GDP growth in Northern Ireland. All the growth has been in services and the public sector, neither of which is covered by the Protocol. ...
  • Peter Davies
    "If reduced population density equals an increased quality of life it will weigh into that decision to emigrate" though oddly, most people migrate in the direct...
  • Jeff
    Mark Valladares 6th Mar '23 - 3:14pm: ...the case that only 0.7% of all businesses, including 2.8% of employers and around 5% of companies, export to...
  • Peter Watson
    @Mark Valladares "Jeff isn’t here as a member or even a supporter of the Liberal Democrats, merely to spread misinformation in support of his ‘glorious caus...