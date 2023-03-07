On Monday evening, BBC Radio 4 presented a documentary on ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence star of the moment. The programme was partly written by ChatGPT.

I am a fan of AI. It has the potential to transform our access to information, our understanding, our health services and much more. If it would only get it right.

Whether you like the current generation of AI (services like ChatGPT) or not is like Marmite. More on Marmite below.

ChatGPT is good at national party and international politics. But it can be rubbish at a constituency level. Some answers are like a teenager grabbing random books in the library. Some old. Some newer. Some right. Some wrong. Superficially believable results may be completely wrong because I can’t check the “facts” it gives us.

ChatGPT can make serious errors about recent political events, including by-elections. We need to teach AI to get it right to ensure misinformation does spread.

We can’t walk away from AI. The reality is that it is here to stay. You can no more resist it than some early authors resisted word processors and some ledger clerks resisted computers. But we can make it better.



AI is in use in many sectors, including in journalism. A study suggests that it improves professional writing but it doesn’t have the specific knowledge for many tasks. The science secretary, Michelle Donelan, suggests it could be used in the civil service. (Yes. It will tell you how to organise a party for the prime minister in No. 10 Downing Street.)

ChatGPT has written me some very good background information that would have taken longer to find. For example, for an article on falls I asked how long it takes for people to recover from broken ribs by age group. The answer was excellent. I pasted it into the notes in my article with due acknowledgment to the bot. Around 30 seconds for the operation.

But as always, I want to explore limitations. I have long had that scepticism that most researchers have. Is this a reliable source?

On politics, the answer is, at times, no. But we can train AI to be correct and take out its mistakes.

I asked ChatGPT who won the most recent North Shropshire by-election. The reply was that the Conservative candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst won.

I replied: “The by-election result you gave for North Shropshire was totally wrong. The Liberal Democrats won the by-election.” ChatGPT apologised:

“I apologize for my mistake. You are correct, the most recent by-election in North Shropshire was won by the Liberal Democrats. The by-election was held on December 16, 2021, and the Liberal Democrat candidate, Helen Morgan, won with 45.9% of the vote, while the Conservative candidate, Neil Shastri-Hurst, received 44.6% of the vote. Thank you for bringing this to my attention.”

I told it the voting figures were wrong and got another apology:

“I apologize for my previous error. You are correct that in the North Shropshire by-election held on December 16, 2021, the Liberal Democrat candidate, Helen Morgan, won with 47.2% of the vote, while the Conservative candidate, Neil Shastri-Hurst, received 31.6% of the vote. Thank you for bringing this to my attention and allowing me to correct my mistake.”

The responses on Tiverton and Honiton were also wrong.

In some ways ChatGPT is like Wikipedia. There was a lot of rubbish on Wikipedia in the early days but it has improved and now gets most things right. Correcting errors on ChatGPT looks to be easier than on Wikipedia.

From our perspective, we need to work with the new generation of chatbots and AI systems to ensure that it provides an accurate record of our achievements.

I recognise that while some people will applaud AI, others will hate it. Like Marmite:

“What does it mean when people say opinions are marmite in 30 words.”

“It means that people have polarizing and strong opinions about a particular topic or issue, similar to how people either love or hate Marmite spread.”

My final question to ChatGPT. “Please point out any errors or improvements to this article and tell me how good it is.”

The advice was good. Did I take it? Of course not. Politics, life and writing would be dull if advice was taken, especially when it comes from a whippersnapper of a chatbot.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk.