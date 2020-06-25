Katharine Pindar

Liberal Democrats can lead the way in planning for the future

By | Thu 25th June 2020 - 12:15 pm

On a lunchtime edition for Radio 4 Professor Peter Hennessy, the well-known historian of contemporary British history, recommended taking up the ideas of the Liberal Sir William Beveridge. In 1942 Beveridge wrote of ‘five giant evils’ that must be combatted through the reforms he sought which resulted after the Second World War in the Modern Welfare State and the National Health Service.

There are five evils in our society today that need fighting, said Professor Hennessy, listing what he believes they are, to make the changes necessary after the current health crisis. His ideas were then discussed in the programme, the World at One, by Kenneth Clarke and Alastair Darling. The two well-known retired politicians, from the Conservative and Labour parties respectively, agreed on the principle and several of the five suggested ills, adding modifications of their own.

Perhaps Peter Hennessy had been reading Liberal Democrat Voice. Five great ills of today, matching the Beveridge evils, have been extensively discussed in articles this year. They have placed them in the context of the need for a new Social Contract since the Beveridge-inspired reforms after the Second World War were seen as a social contract between government and people.

The UN Rapporteur on Poverty and Human Rights, Philip Alston, said in 2018, after he visited our country and had done extensive research, that it appeared to have broken down. Articles posted here and here by myself and Michael Berwick-Gooding this year have argued that it must be replaced by a new Social Contract addressing the modern ills. We are now submitting a business motion to autumn Conference asking the party to adopt the proposal as our immediate vision and purpose such as is being called for by the Thornhill review of our General Election performance.

The appetite for changes for the better is obviously in the mood of the country now after the ravages of Coronavirus, just as there was such an appetite after the Second World War. Tories and Labour alike agree that the time of austerity is over, and sense that people will no longer tolerate rising poverty, inadequately financed health and social care, undervaluing and underpaying of essential workers, and extensive underemployment as well as rising unemployment.

However, neither party has the capacity for the clear purposes and policy developments which our party can put forward. The Social Contract proposal is the overarching theme under which we can discuss the five social ills and their broader ramifications, and campaign wholeheartedly together for better social justice and the greater wellbeing of our fellow citizens. These social goods must be sought at once, and September Conference decisions will be none too soon.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.

