Leadership candidates could and should set out what they mean by UBI

Universal Basic Income (UBI) has many attractions as a policy. It is radical, an easy concept to explain and – depending how it is implemented – may be progressive.
Both our leadership candidates are backing it. Neither has been as specific as they could and should be about what they are proposing. There is enough economic analysis available for it to be perfectly feasible for them both to be more specific.
The fundamental question is whether we can afford a level of UBI which is worth having and does not create lots of losers, particularly at the bottom end of the income distribution if means tested benefits are withdrawn or modified.
On the economics, our candidates refer mainly to analysis completed by Compass, a think tank promoting UBI. This is the most detailed recent economic work that is publicly available on a UBI for the UK. The work has some gaps (which it acknowledges) but it does us a big service by showing the relationships between costs and benefits, and by considering properly how different income groups are affected.
It is not honest to say blandly that the Compass analysis shows that ‘UBI works’. But it does show what the constraints are, and means our candidates could say more precisely what they are proposing.
Compass model the following:
- A UBI of £3,120 a year for adults and £2,080 for each child – so £10,400 for a couple with two children.
- Most means tested benefits stay in place. 80% of people currently being means tested would still have a means tested benefit.
- It is not completely straightforward to summarise how much extra this UBI costs, but very roughly it requires annual tax or debt increases of £84bn – £56bn from higher rate tax payers and £28bn – equivalent to about 4% on income tax – from other unspecified sources.
- The largest contribution to funding comes from removing the cap on National Insurance (whereby any income over £50k is currently subject to 2% rather than 12% NI). There is a 3% increase in income tax – so together a 13% increase for higher rate tax payers.
- 24% of people are losers though only 7% lose more than 5% of their net income.
- Net income for the bottom 2 deciles increases significantly.
- Of the £84bn, roughly 2/3 is spent on helping lower income people and 1/3 is spent on protecting people in the middle of the income distribution from suffering ‘collateral damage’ from this substantial change in tax and benefit structures.
There are some other models, though none in quite the same level of detail. The New Economics Foundation has a model which does not require additional tax funding. A couple with two children receive £7,000 a year and there are more losers than the Compass model. Older (2017) OECD work also proposes a basic income of £10,000 for a couple with 2 children but this scheme increases levels of poverty because means tested benefits are not retained. The most recent Compass paper has a second model with a 30% increase in the UBI explained above requiring an additional £26bn a year of funding.
I am not sure that any of these models is attractive. A 13% increase in higher rate taxes (plus another £28bn) to deliver a £3,120 UBI with most means tested benefits staying in place? If we wanted to increase taxes in this way couldn’t we do something better with the money?
I think our candidates need to be clearer with us what they are advocating. The existing analysis is not perfect but is quite good enough to show the boundaries of what is possible.
Otherwise we may end up backing a generous and affordable UBI unicorn which a bit of analysis could have shown us did not exist.
* Kevin has been a party member since June 2017, from Kingston
There is another problem, if I decide that UBI wont work then who do I vote for when both Candidates back it ?
What happens if Conference rejects UBI while the New Leader backs it ? That wont look good will it ?
Would UBI be subject to income tax?
If so what are the implications? Could people decline to accept the handout?
Kevin,
I agree that we need clarity around UBI. The best quality research is available through The Institute for Social and Economic Research (ISER) at the University of Essex who manage EUROMOD, of which the UK section is now called UKMOD. This is a microsimulation programme into which are coded all of the country’s tax and benefits regulations, and through which they pass data from the Family Resources Survey (FRS) in order to generate a variety of statistics about poverty, inequality, and so on, and from the output files of which they can calculate such information as household disposable incomes, the numbers of households on different benefits, and so on.
ISER has just published new microsimulation research on an illustrative Recovery Basic Income for the United Kingdom, and for a subsequent permanent revenue-neutral Basic Income scheme. https://www.iser.essex.ac.uk/research/publications/working-papers/euromod/em7-20
To calculate the permanent Basic Income, they first set feasibility criteria that included such features as revenue neutrality, minimal changes to the current tax and benefits system, and more. They then tested multiple illustrative Basic Income schemes until they found one that obeyed the criteria.
They found that an illustrative scheme that obeys the criteria has a working age Basic Income of £60 per week for working age adults, with lower amounts for younger adults, a £30 per week unconditional addition to the Basic State Pension, and an increase in Child Benefit of £10 per week. In this illustrative scheme, the Income Tax Personal Allowance is reduced to £4,000 per annum, and employee National Insurance Contributions are charged at 12% across all of the earnings range except for earned income below a smaller Primary Earnings Threshold. A household’s Basic Income is taken into account in the same way as other income when means-tested benefits are calculated. The net cost of the scheme is £26m per annum, and so effectively zero. This would remove one tenth of the households currently on means-tested benefits from means-testing, and the total cost of means-tested benefits would fall by 30%. The Gini coefficient would fall by one tenth, child poverty would fall by a quarter, and other poverty indices would fall by similar amounts. This relatively modest Basic Income scheme would provide a secure layer of income for every household and individual, and it would have useful social and economic effects.
Universal Basic Income? Is this to be the Lib Dems’ latest Holy Grail? Basically, folks, it ain’t gonna happen. Wake me up when you get on to something that is easier to understand and isn’t an excuse for universally doing nothing.
According to the Compass article the Personal Income Tax Allowance is “abolished”.
So does this mean that any school student doing a paper round, or working in a similar low income job, has to pay tax at 25%?
The abolition of the personal tax allowance is a guaranteed way of increasing participation in the black economy.
Labour need a scheme which repairs the electoral damage done by the 2019 general election. Does anyone know what they think? I do have a book called “The Future of Socialism” written by Antony Crosland, but have not yet read it. It cost me £1. Perhaps next Christmas?
Who is included in UBI? How is it affected by immigration? Is it dependent on accurate record keeping in government? Remember the Windrush?
@ John Marriott,
“….. it ain’t gonna happen. …..an excuse for universally doing nothing.”
For once we agree. I did raise the subject in my local once before the lockdown. There was a group of about half a dozen of us and no-one else had even heard of the idea. No-one thought it would ever happen either! It was all pie-in-the-sky stuff as far as they were concerned. Being naturally wary they were convinced that if Government was going to give them £1 with one hand they’d be taking away £1.20 with the other.
Now, I’m sure that proponents of a UBI can produce lots of figures to show that this won’t happen but will they be believed? Will the UBI concept lead to extra votes for Lib Dems?
Not if my small focus group is anything to go by!
Joseph – you may know better than me but I think for these purposes the ISER scheme is quite similar to the Compass one – just slightly less generous and creating very slightly more losers. It is also largely funded by an increase (in this case 15% – 5% additional tax, 10% additional NI), in the tax and NI for higher rate taxpayers. There are some other tweaks in the mechanics which get to a net cost neural position once the increases in taxation are taken into account but the basic principles are the same.
Peter – yes you are right – part of the way most of these schemes work is to get rid of all or part of the personal allowance. This means there is relatively little extra funding cost or change for people currently paying basic income tax. E.g – at a simplistic level under the New Economics Foundation scheme, a £2500 tax saving (20% of £12,500) under the personal allowance is withdrawn for these people and a £2500 basic income is paid instead. The Compass scheme summarised in my note above replaces the personal allowance with a 15% tax band, (though an earlier version abolished the allowance altogether). This mechanic has some benefits but does as you say bring more people into the tax net and also changes dynamics in relation to the poverty trap as the first income you earn is no longer tax free.
Depending on who your focus group are Peter I would think the responses to a scheme like that advocated by Compass would be
-For almost anyone in the bottom 20% of the distribution – yes this is a very significant increase to my net income and benefits
– For those in the top 10% – that is a very big increase in tax
– For the other 70% pretty much what you say – give £1 with one hand and take £1.20 with the other (given people always seem to perceive the worst where changes in the tax scheme are concerned)
If UBI is a good idea would the Tories copy it?
