Leadership candidates could and should set out what they mean by UBI

Universal Basic Income (UBI) has many attractions as a policy. It is radical, an easy concept to explain and – depending how it is implemented – may be progressive.

Both our leadership candidates are backing it. Neither has been as specific as they could and should be about what they are proposing. There is enough economic analysis available for it to be perfectly feasible for them both to be more specific.

The fundamental question is whether we can afford a level of UBI which is worth having and does not create lots of losers, particularly at the bottom end of the income distribution if means tested benefits are withdrawn or modified.

On the economics, our candidates refer mainly to analysis completed by Compass, a think tank promoting UBI. This is the most detailed recent economic work that is publicly available on a UBI for the UK. The work has some gaps (which it acknowledges) but it does us a big service by showing the relationships between costs and benefits, and by considering properly how different income groups are affected.

It is not honest to say blandly that the Compass analysis shows that ‘UBI works’. But it does show what the constraints are, and means our candidates could say more precisely what they are proposing.

Compass model the following:

A UBI of £3,120 a year for adults and £2,080 for each child – so £10,400 for a couple with two children.

Most means tested benefits stay in place. 80% of people currently being means tested would still have a means tested benefit.

It is not completely straightforward to summarise how much extra this UBI costs, but very roughly it requires annual tax or debt increases of £84bn – £56bn from higher rate tax payers and £28bn – equivalent to about 4% on income tax – from other unspecified sources.

The largest contribution to funding comes from removing the cap on National Insurance (whereby any income over £50k is currently subject to 2% rather than 12% NI). There is a 3% increase in income tax – so together a 13% increase for higher rate tax payers.

24% of people are losers though only 7% lose more than 5% of their net income.

Net income for the bottom 2 deciles increases significantly.

Of the £84bn, roughly 2/3 is spent on helping lower income people and 1/3 is spent on protecting people in the middle of the income distribution from suffering ‘collateral damage’ from this substantial change in tax and benefit structures.

There are some other models, though none in quite the same level of detail. The New Economics Foundation has a model which does not require additional tax funding. A couple with two children receive £7,000 a year and there are more losers than the Compass model. Older (2017) OECD work also proposes a basic income of £10,000 for a couple with 2 children but this scheme increases levels of poverty because means tested benefits are not retained. The most recent Compass paper has a second model with a 30% increase in the UBI explained above requiring an additional £26bn a year of funding.

I am not sure that any of these models is attractive. A 13% increase in higher rate taxes (plus another £28bn) to deliver a £3,120 UBI with most means tested benefits staying in place? If we wanted to increase taxes in this way couldn’t we do something better with the money?

I think our candidates need to be clearer with us what they are advocating. The existing analysis is not perfect but is quite good enough to show the boundaries of what is possible.

Otherwise we may end up backing a generous and affordable UBI unicorn which a bit of analysis could have shown us did not exist.

* Kevin has been a party member since June 2017, from Kingston