A sixth social “evil”?

William Beveridge listed five ‘great evils’ (Want, Disease, Ignorance, Squalor and Idleness) that he thought should be remedied by British society after World War Two, and they were addressed by the post-war government, in what has become known as a social contract between government and people.

In a February article, we suggested that the modern equivalents of the ‘great evils’ are poverty, poor health, lack of skills and training, homelessness and unemployment. These societal ills were in existence before the current health crisis, and should not be allowed to continue after it. Just as after World War Two there was a national mood expecting change for the better, so a similar mood seems to be arising now. Must we stick to only five ills, because Beveridge did? Should there be a sixth and if so what should it be?

At their Spring Conference in 2018 the Welsh Liberal Democrats identified loneliness as a sixth evil stating “half a million people in Wales reporting feeling lonely”. In the UK there are over 9 million adults who are either always or often lonely (“Trapped in a Bubble” by the Loneliness Action Group led by the British Red Cross and the Co-op). Loneliness can make a person feel tired, stressed and anxious so they have difficulties with daily routines, engaging socially with others and can make mental and physical problems worse.

For years we have known social care is problematic. Spending on adult social care has fallen by 9.9% between 2009/10 and 2016/2017. Fewer people are eligible for publicly-funded social care in 2018/19 than were in 2010/11, as local authorities have had to prioritise funding for people with the most severe care needs (“What’s the problem with social care, and why do we need to do better?” by four organisations for the BBC). The social care system was set up at the same time as the NHS but unlike health care, which is free at the point of use, social care is means-tested and is a huge source of inequity and unfairness.

Probably, since so many policies are delivered by local authorities, we should consider the restoration of their vital social services over the past decade as another of the great ills. UN Rapporteur Philip Alston in his November 2018 statement points out that the National Audit Office records a 49% cut in real terms in government funding to local authorities between 2010-11 and 2017-18, resulting in a 19% cut in services. More than 500 children’s centres and more than 340 libraries – which had provided vital digital services to people applying for Universal Credit – were closed. Many local governments in England closed or cut their Local Welfare Assistance Schemes which had helped people facing sudden hardships, and are struggling to provide even statutory services. Philip Alston stated “hundreds of vulnerable children are at greater risk of harm due to rapidly deteriorating frontline child protection services”.

We now know we must address the problems of the climate change emergency as one of the major modern ills. The climate change emergency is not a social ill, it is a world disaster predicted to happen, and the UK must play its part in averting this disaster.

The other three ills could be covered by widening our original five social ills. For instance loneliness and social care can be covered by healthcare and the local authorities covered by education and training and fighting poverty. While we are thinking about adding to our original five, we are aware that our list of social ills will lack conviction if too numerous. But we can’t agree on the right number or which social ill, if any, to add. We welcome the opinions of fellow members on this.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.