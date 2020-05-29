Post-C19 UK economic recovery; a new economic orthodoxy beckons?

Embed from Getty Images

Economic crises, and the C19 pandemic certainly is one, have a habit of initiating a major change in economic orthodoxy.

Arguable examples include mercantilism after the collapse of the feudal system, Adam Smith after two long pan-European wars, end of the Gold Standard post-WW1, Keynes after the Great Depression and WW2, ‘market reforms’ after the 1973-5 recession & crash, and the ‘Washington Consensus’ after the collapse of communism 1989-91. Then came the 2008 financial crisis, which was still unresolved when C19 hit. To a great extent, each crisis arose from the ‘flaws’ in each new orthodoxy.

Each of these changes was highly controversial at the time, at first, and even subject to ridicule. But it is easy to forget that the emerging new ideas were aimed at particular problems perceived at the time, where the prevailing orthodoxy no longer had perceived relevance for the problems faced. The new ideas that endured above others did so in that context.

We appear to have reached that point now. But it’s very messy.

In the UK the post-2008 orthodoxy we are probably leaving behind had already become something of a hybrid. Austerity in public spending aimed at partial debt reduction, was still there, but reductions in regulations had gone. Monetisation/Quantitative Easing had been introduced to purchase bank ‘assets’ (derivative securities). These bank assets had initially been the cause of the 2008 crash, as their value evaporated. However, the asset purchases still continued twelve years later, keeping interest rates artificially low, but leaving international markets awash with cash; evidenced by a rise in international share prices, to two to four times what they used to be, relative to company profits. Culprits’ reward.

Up until Brexit, this was the hybrid orthodoxy.

After Brexit there were further changes away from the Washington Consensus. The UK government explained that stimulative state spending was needed to cushion the effects of Brexit. Whilst it was more theory than practice, the government nevertheless signalled a change of heart, especially on capital spending.

One result was that the government, before the COVID-19 crisis in 2019, had aggregate debt over 85% of GDP, narrowly defined, and over 100% of GDP taking into account other liabilities. The ONS has said that the UK is on course for aggregate debt to GDP of over 110% (narrowly defined) by the end of the fiscal year. This would be 3.3 times total annual tax revenues. Compare with Italy where equivalent figures would be 151% projected and 3.5 times tax revenues (IMF), before EU bailout. UK debt at 3.3 times annual tax revenues, makes the UK economy and Sterling very sensitive to international financial market conditions; and full EU exit is only 6 months away.

The scope for a further UK expansionary policy without significant countervailing downsides maybe limited, given the Brexit ‘hit’ , falling tax revenues and the absence of EU bailout. One can only guess, but tolerance for UK expansionary policies in international markets might end at around a further 5% of GDP over 2-3 years or less, assuming more than half spent on ‘investment’ in infrastructure.

Under such circumstances remedies outside orthodoxy will be at a premium.

Clearly, so-called ‘structural’ reforms aimed at non-elite growth cost little but can be more effective than financial stimulae. But what reforms ?

There might be no alternative to tackling structural reforms which have been on the cards for decades but due to vested interests have never been properly pursued; banking reforms, especially against cartelisation, improving the quality of regulation, opening up state procurement, decentralisation, selling unused state land, recasting R&D support, broadening equity markets, plugging huge skills & training gaps, improving technology dissemination and so on…. issues related to the UK’s relative low productivity.

There are other new emphases waiting in the wings that could become new orthodoxies. Many, however, run up against fiscal headroom or inflation problems, leading to falls in Sterling. Those that do not are more likely to endure, and make it into the post-COVID-19 era.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).