Paul Reynolds

Post-C19 UK economic recovery; a new economic orthodoxy beckons?

By | Fri 29th May 2020 - 1:54 pm

Economic crises, and the C19 pandemic certainly is one, have a habit of initiating a major change in economic orthodoxy.

Arguable examples include mercantilism after the collapse of the feudal system, Adam Smith after two long pan-European wars, end of the Gold Standard post-WW1, Keynes after the Great Depression and WW2, ‘market reforms’ after the 1973-5 recession & crash, and the ‘Washington Consensus’ after the collapse of communism 1989-91. Then came the 2008 financial crisis, which was still unresolved when C19 hit. To a great extent, each crisis arose from the ‘flaws’ in each new orthodoxy.

Each of these changes was highly controversial at the time, at first, and even subject to ridicule. But it is easy to forget that the emerging new ideas were aimed at particular problems perceived at the time, where the prevailing orthodoxy no longer had perceived relevance for the problems faced. The new ideas that endured above others did so in that context.

We appear to have reached that point now.  But it’s very messy.

In the UK the post-2008 orthodoxy we are probably leaving behind had already become something of a hybrid. Austerity in public spending aimed at partial debt reduction, was still there, but reductions in regulations had gone. Monetisation/Quantitative Easing had been introduced to purchase bank ‘assets’ (derivative securities). These bank assets had initially been the cause of the 2008 crash, as their value evaporated. However, the asset purchases still continued twelve years later, keeping interest rates artificially low, but leaving international markets awash with cash; evidenced by a rise in international share prices, to two to four times what they used to be, relative to company profits. Culprits’ reward.

Up until Brexit, this was the hybrid orthodoxy.

After Brexit there were further changes away from the Washington Consensus. The UK government explained that stimulative state spending was needed to cushion the effects of Brexit. Whilst it was more theory than practice, the government nevertheless signalled a change of heart, especially on capital spending.

One result was that the government, before the COVID-19 crisis in 2019, had aggregate debt over 85% of GDP, narrowly defined, and over 100% of GDP taking into account other liabilities. The ONS has said that the UK is on course for aggregate debt to GDP of over 110% (narrowly defined) by the end of the fiscal year. This would be 3.3 times total annual tax revenues. Compare with Italy where equivalent figures would be 151%  projected and 3.5 times tax revenues (IMF), before EU bailout. UK debt at 3.3 times annual tax revenues, makes the UK economy and Sterling very sensitive to international financial market conditions; and full EU exit is only 6 months away.

The scope for a further UK expansionary policy without significant countervailing downsides maybe limited, given the Brexit ‘hit’ , falling tax revenues and the absence of EU bailout. One can only guess, but tolerance for UK expansionary policies in international markets might end at around a further 5% of GDP over 2-3 years or less, assuming more than half spent on ‘investment’ in infrastructure.

Under such circumstances remedies outside orthodoxy will be at a premium.

Clearly, so-called ‘structural’ reforms aimed at non-elite growth cost little but can be more effective than financial stimulae. But what reforms ?

There might be no alternative to tackling structural reforms which have been on the cards for decades but due to vested interests have never been properly pursued; banking reforms, especially against cartelisation, improving the quality of regulation, opening up state procurement, decentralisation, selling unused state land, recasting R&D support, broadening equity markets, plugging huge skills & training gaps, improving technology dissemination and so on…. issues related to the UK’s relative low productivity.

There are other new emphases waiting in the wings that could become new orthodoxies. Many, however, run up against fiscal headroom or inflation problems, leading to falls in Sterling. Those that do not are more likely to endure, and make it into the post-COVID-19 era.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

  • David Raw 29th May '20 - 2:14pm

    On 19th November, just over six months ago, (the full text is on LDV), Ed Davey announced :

    “The Resolution Foundation have proposed a new fiscal rule for day-to-day spending – that a Government should target a structural surplus in current spending equal to 1% of national income over a Parliament.

    And their rule retains sensible flexibility, allowing spending up to minus 1% of national income – if there’s a downturn and forecasts turn out wide of the mark.

    Liberal Democrats will adopt that fiscal rule – and our spending plans meet it, with current account surpluses in every year of our five year costings. We embrace fiscal responsibility.The others opt for fiscal risk”.

    Mmmmmm, implicit austerity.

    Is that still the Liberal Democrat position, or has it been superseded by a ‘new economic orthodoxy’ ?

  • Douglas beckley 29th May '20 - 2:25pm

    …’… selling unused state land, ..’…

    On this occasion you’ll have to forgive me for picking out a single part of a much wider consideration, but with the benefit of historic precedent, this one would worry me.

    John Major has rightly gone down in UK Political history as an exceptionally poor PM. Post Cold War and post Gulf War 1991, his Government had next to no interest in the subjective matter of Defence spending. After the death of John Smith, this was also joined in parallel contempt by the New Labour project. Blair, in interview with Paxo gave a dismissive one-liner on Defence. ‘It will not be a priority’, he shrugged. (No, my contribution is not about Defence spending).

    All the same, I never cease to be surprised that the scandal of the disposal of Defence assets and estate at criminally poor levels of return to the taxpayer early nineties has never really been studied. The Government of the day couldn’t get rid of the stuff fast enough and eventually Ken Clarke publically highlighted he thought the land in particular, wasn’t being sold fast enough. This was the time of ‘negative equity’ after the crash in house prices and Clarke’s idiotic intervention similarly produced a dive in the value of MoD land and land assets.

    By all means, sell land which, as a common wealth, belongs to the Taxpayer, but solely on the grounds of market value. That it must not be the Exchequer which holds remit of the valuation of that taxpayer-owned land. That the land is valued by at least three reputable auditors concurrently prior to sale and I would suggest it must be the highest of the audited values that any respective land is offered at. As the old joke goes, Land has value. They don’t make it any more.

    I’d want to see a Government treat it as such.

  • Peter Martin 29th May '20 - 3:42pm

    @Paul,

    “Washington Consensus” = Neoliberalism !

    Incidentally there was never any consensus about that. Only amongst those who were so self important that they considered their views to be the only ones to matter. The flaws in that did, as you say, lead to the 2008 GFC. That should have been the end of it but the neoliberals just laid low for a while and came out again when they thought it was safe to do so. They still are spruiking the same phoney remedies. More Private debt good. More Public sector debt bad. They now want to blow up the private debt bubble even more by having negative interest rates.

    “The scope for a further UK expansionary policy without significant countervailing downsides maybe limited, given the Brexit ‘hit’”

    The Brexit issue is neither here nor there compared with the effect of the Covid-19 induced shutdown. There’s no point having an expansionary policy if supply can’t increase because the factories are closed and workers are self isolating at home. That’s just going to produce an unacceptably high level of inflation.

    “..the UK is on course for aggregate debt to GDP of over 110%…..by the end of the fiscal year. This would be 3.3 times total annual tax revenues. Compare with Italy where equivalent figures would be 151% projected and 3.5 times tax revenues (IMF), before EU bailout.”

    Some 40% of the debt, after the QE program, is owned by the BoE, so does that count? Italy isn’t a currency issuer so can’t implement its own QE and so can’t pull off that trick. Japan is in to QE big time with a 260% debt to GDP ratio. So something like 6 or 7 times tax revenues? They don’t seem to be doing too badly.

    Cuba, on the other hand, has very a low debt ratio of 18% of GDP. Who says socialist economics means high Govt debts? Maybe we should copy them 🙂

    https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/government-debt-to-gdp

  • Joe Bourke 29th May '20 - 3:57pm

    Nouriel Roubini (Dr Doom) gained some prominence after correctly forecasting the financial crisis. He has expressed his views and it doesn’t make pretty reading https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/apr/29/ten-reasons-why-greater-depression-for-the-2020s-is-inevitable-covid “Ten reasons why a ‘Greater Depression’ for the 2020s is inevitable” concluding;
    “These 10 risks, already looming large before Covid-19 struck, now threaten to fuel a perfect storm that sweeps the entire global economy into a decade of despair. By the 2030s, technology and more competent political leadership may be able to reduce, resolve, or minimise many of these problems, giving rise to a more inclusive, cooperative, and stable international order. But any happy ending assumes that we find a way to survive the coming Greater Depression.”
    Let’s hope he is not right this time around or if he is we get more competent political leadership in the major economies of the world.

