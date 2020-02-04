Liberal Democrats should campaign to fix Brexit

What should Lib Dems do now?

Should we just be campaign to rejoin the EU? Or something else?

I suggest that we fix Brexit first.

Last year people voted Conservative because they thought Brexit was a distraction from Britain’s real problems. Over 70% of the public thought this. Most people who voted Remain thought this. They thought that the only way to get Brexit out of the way, was to push it through.

Of course this isn’t true. Brexit isn’t over. And we’ll be stuck with the problems it creates for decades.

But if we campaign to rejoin straight away, it will be counter-productive. People won’t see the problems caused by Brexit, because most of them won’t be obvious until the transition period ends.

And, just as everybody sighs in relief that Brexit is over, we’ll look like obsessives wanting to restart the argument. A bit like John Redwood in the 1990s.

The British people have given the government a chance to get Brexit right.

Lib Dems should therefore work to fix Brexit. Fixing Brexit means accepting it’s happening. For now.

That means minimising the damage. Damage done to the economy. And damage done to our friends and neighbours.

Today there are three things we can campaign on.

Keeping freedom of movement

Freedom of movement is popular.

Most people, 58% in Best for Britain’s latest poll, want to keep freedom of movement, as long as it’s reciprocal.

This makes sense.

Millions of Britons live around Europe, both working and retired. Britons in Spain get access to the very good Spanish health service. Britons in Greece get to work in summer jobs. And we all get to go on holiday with no hassle.

And every single poll shows that Britons support the 3.7m EU citizens in the UK. Unsurprising when they are our friends, neighbours and crucial to the NHS.

It doesn’t have to be called freedom of movement. But if we can make it easy for people to continue moving back and forth between the EU and Britain, we’ll save a lot of heartache. And a lot of economic damage.

We can win this argument. Every month or two the government concedes that, in practice, freedom of movement is very important to the country. And then, eager for a headline in the Daily Mail, they suggest a cut in immigration. A few weeks later they think about reality, and quietly reverse their position.

We’ve not won this yet. But it’s entirely possible that we will keep freedom of movement.

Keep jobs

People aren’t passionate about free trade in abstract. And it sounds great that Britain should be able to set its own rules.

But as the Brexit trade negotiations go on, the government will have to choose which jobs it wants to lose.

Which sectors will face taxes when exporting to the EU? Who will face damaging waits at ports? Will their sales team be able to easily fly to Germany and seek a new contract?

Smart new Conservative MPs will look at these questions and worry about their majority. Every constituency has jobs at threat from Brexit.

Lib Dems are a long way from winning this argument. But we have the advantage that the government has to have an answer by the end of this year.

Keep the EU arrest warrant

The EU arrest warrant is a crucial crime fighting tool. It’s been used to arrest thousands of serious criminals, including terrorists, paedophiles and murderers.

Yet the government is abandoning the EU arrest warrant, without even trying to keep it. When we Brexit, we can’t keep it unchanged. But it’s an extraordinary move for the government to help so many criminals escape the law.

At best an agreement with the EU will help keep crime down. At worst the government will be forced to explain why it wants paedophiles to escape justice.

Lib Dems can win these three arguments. If we try to fix Brexit, we’ll have started the road back to rejoining the EU. And if the government opposes them, it will be publicly choosing to make our country poorer and less safe.

It might do that, but if it does, then it’s likely to be a one term government.

* Rob Blackie is a candidate for the 2020 London Assembly elections. When not campaigning, he advises charities and corporates on digital strategy.