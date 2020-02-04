Liberal Democrats should campaign to fix Brexit

Should we just be campaign to rejoin the EU? Or something else?
I suggest that we fix Brexit first.
Last year people voted Conservative because they thought Brexit was a distraction from Britain’s real problems. Over 70% of the public thought this. Most people who voted Remain thought this. They thought that the only way to get Brexit out of the way, was to push it through.
Of course this isn’t true. Brexit isn’t over. And we’ll be stuck with the problems it creates for decades.
But if we campaign to rejoin straight away, it will be counter-productive. People won’t see the problems caused by Brexit, because most of them won’t be obvious until the transition period ends.
And, just as everybody sighs in relief that Brexit is over, we’ll look like obsessives wanting to restart the argument. A bit like John Redwood in the 1990s.
The British people have given the government a chance to get Brexit right.
Lib Dems should therefore work to fix Brexit. Fixing Brexit means accepting it’s happening. For now.
That means minimising the damage. Damage done to the economy. And damage done to our friends and neighbours.
Today there are three things we can campaign on.
Keeping freedom of movement
Freedom of movement is popular.
Most people, 58% in Best for Britain’s latest poll, want to keep freedom of movement, as long as it’s reciprocal.
This makes sense.
Millions of Britons live around Europe, both working and retired. Britons in Spain get access to the very good Spanish health service. Britons in Greece get to work in summer jobs. And we all get to go on holiday with no hassle.
And every single poll shows that Britons support the 3.7m EU citizens in the UK. Unsurprising when they are our friends, neighbours and crucial to the NHS.
It doesn’t have to be called freedom of movement. But if we can make it easy for people to continue moving back and forth between the EU and Britain, we’ll save a lot of heartache. And a lot of economic damage.
We can win this argument. Every month or two the government concedes that, in practice, freedom of movement is very important to the country. And then, eager for a headline in the Daily Mail, they suggest a cut in immigration. A few weeks later they think about reality, and quietly reverse their position.
We’ve not won this yet. But it’s entirely possible that we will keep freedom of movement.
Keep jobs
People aren’t passionate about free trade in abstract. And it sounds great that Britain should be able to set its own rules.
But as the Brexit trade negotiations go on, the government will have to choose which jobs it wants to lose.
Which sectors will face taxes when exporting to the EU? Who will face damaging waits at ports? Will their sales team be able to easily fly to Germany and seek a new contract?
Smart new Conservative MPs will look at these questions and worry about their majority. Every constituency has jobs at threat from Brexit.
Lib Dems are a long way from winning this argument. But we have the advantage that the government has to have an answer by the end of this year.
Keep the EU arrest warrant
The EU arrest warrant is a crucial crime fighting tool. It’s been used to arrest thousands of serious criminals, including terrorists, paedophiles and murderers.
Yet the government is abandoning the EU arrest warrant, without even trying to keep it. When we Brexit, we can’t keep it unchanged. But it’s an extraordinary move for the government to help so many criminals escape the law.
At best an agreement with the EU will help keep crime down. At worst the government will be forced to explain why it wants paedophiles to escape justice.
Lib Dems can win these three arguments. If we try to fix Brexit, we’ll have started the road back to rejoining the EU. And if the government opposes them, it will be publicly choosing to make our country poorer and less safe.
It might do that, but if it does, then it’s likely to be a one term government.
* Rob Blackie is a candidate for the 2020 London Assembly elections. When not campaigning, he advises charities and corporates on digital strategy.
Seems to have been lost in the noise around Boris’s mutterings yesterday but the deal that the EU were offering via Barnier speech seems remarkably generous so a good starting point would be for the LibDems to promote that.
FOM can be made acceptable to Brexiteers by accepting the govn proposed five year min residence before access to welfare etc (and at one point prior to the referendum some EU politicians were suggesting similar so should be acceptable compromise to the EU). The downside is that such an agreement can always be changed later so no real security can be implied from such an agreement but a lot better than nothing.
Worst things that LibDems can do is to continue bashing Boris rather than offering clever solutions that are beyond the ken of the govn.
We should be campaigning to rejoin the EEA, which we left by default when we left the EU. There is no reason why the EEA cannot have non-EU, non-EFTA members and the EEA would also be a good interim place for European countries like those in the Balkans that are seeking to join the EU.
Pleased to read this article by Rob Blackie, especially that now is not the time to be arguing for rejoining the EU. Laurence Cox suggests the EEA and I recall many Lib-Dems were advocating that just after the referendum. However, I think most leavers would not welcome that suggestion as such; it smacks too much of tying ourselves again to a Europe wide organisation for most leavers to accept it as presented. If we are to convince enough people then our main arguments must be along the lines of Rob’s article and his three points might well arise in the May local elections campaign if put in the light of the effects on local jobs, crime and links between towns here and in Europe.
I must also say I am not happy with the way some remainers refer to leavers, for example the use of the word shame has the risk of making people feel even more strongly against us, rather than making them listen to what we have to say.
We need a strong campaign on the individual issues that affect people’s lives first together with listening to people; the generalisations can follow later.
Free trade is not a boon to the nation. If an overseas company produced widgets at half the UK price the UK business could become a dead parrot, job losses,loss of tax revenue to fund,for example,. state pension. The only companies that would benefit would be large ones that can provide economy of scale by producing widgets cheaply. Even then there could be job losses,drop in wages, to balance the companies survival. The only people who would benefit will be the owners and financiers To help companies to survive in a free trade scenario tariffs would have to be imposed for UK protection Free Trade in tooth and claw will only benefit the wealthy. Remember Johnson says f..k business!Indeed, we should campaign on the follies of Brexit for it is not over It is possible that the transition period is a white herring leading to no deal.
One small point which a friend drew to my attention only yesterday: freedom of “movement” does sound like it only refers to people’s annual holiday! What I want for my children is freedom of *establishment*, the freedom to *live* – to allow them settle for a time – not necessarily all their lives, but at least to learn and explore, preferably with a minimum of state bureaucracy.
Why ?