Brexit, our Party`s Future and CANZUK (Canada, New Zealand, Australia and UK)

On Friday the UK left the European Union and has now entered a transitional period, intended to develop a trade agreement with the EU and other areas in the world. I feel, therefore, that it is important to discuss what our party should be doing moving forward, and can see that there will be a good deal of debate over this and the options, most likely: rejoin as soon as possible, rejoin after a time or other alternatives. Here, I shall make the argument for the latter case and chiefly examine what I believe to be our next best option, a CANZUK (Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK) Agreement.

Firstly, why not rejoin the EU? My concern here is chiefly to do with Britain`s existing deal with the EU, that being with the rebate and certain opt-outs in regards to the Euro (another important point) and how, should the UK rejoin the EU as a new member, as is likely given the fact that we are leaving. Whilst membership of the EU is highly beneficial on its own, free trade and free movement with 27 nations, the agreement that the UK had previously, was especially beneficial for the country and losing this, again as would be the case, makes re-entering the EU less beneficial than it could have been. The Euro is also a key point here, the majority of the UK does not want to accept it, both in terms of the general population and political leadership. If the UK were to rejoin the EU, adopting the Euro would be a must and whilst there may be some delay, it is likely that it would happen. Some may argue that public opinion would have turned to facilitate rejoining anyway, but could this be said for using the Euro as well? It is unlikely. Hence, I feel that adopting such a stance would be harmful to both the Party`s election chances as well as cause a number of changes within the country, i.e. the Euro, that are not widely supported.

Secondly, what do I feel the party should be doing during this period, if not making the case for rejoining the EU? Chief amongst this is ensuring that the EU and UK achieve a comprehensive free trade agreement. Free trade is an inherently liberal idea and it makes sense, to me, for the party to be pushing for such an agreement with the reality that we are leaving the EU, ensuring that the economic impact of Brexit is limited and also ensuring that British goods are able to move freely into the EU and EU goods can move freely into Britain. Also, I feel that the party helping to maintain free movement between the Republic of Ireland and the UK is a key priority. There are a number of factors in favour of this as well, from a number of British and Irish citizens having family in each respective country to a number of individuals in both the Republic and Northern Ireland requiring movement across the border for work on a day-to-day basis. Thus, ensuring this continues is of great benefit to people in both countries. Ultimately, I feel that we should be ensuring that the UK achieves a good and comprehensive deal with the EU, ensuring that we do achieve a deal and do not have a No-Deal Brexit.

Thirdly, what else do I feel we could be doing? For me the answer here is simple. We should be pushing for a CANZUK Agreement. Why CANZUK? If this series of agreements were to be achieved the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand would form an economic area that is the world`s third largest, making up a trade value of US$3.5 Trillion. Access could be attained to the European, North American and Asian-Pacific markets for all of the prospective member states. This would mean that the trade and investment opportunities for the prospective member states, together with businesses and individuals within them, will be opened up. It is also very popular amongst the populations of the prospective members; 68% in the UK, 73% in Australia, 76% in Canada and 82% in New Zealand, meaning that people are enthused about this idea across the countries involved. There has, recently, been indications that the political leadership of prospective members are considering the idea, with Justin Trudeau last Friday stating that hopes are high for a trade agreement with Canada. This series of agreements could also form the basis for a larger set in the future, or a possible trade bloc. Ultimately I feel that backing this, for the party and the country, would be a great thing.

To conclude, avoiding a No-Deal Brexit (as we have already pushed for), building a good free trade EU deal, free movement in Ireland and achieving CANZUK are, I feel, some good aims for the party this year.

Statistics for CANZUK can be found here.

* Luke Binney is a member from Barnsley and is currently a student and a member of Liberal Reform.