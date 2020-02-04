John Hann

The Conservatives’ honeymoon period will be short

As Ed Davey has said in a speech reported on this website, “if Brexit has taught us anything, it is that there are many serious divisions to fix. The UK is divided by inequality”.

And he added that those who voted for Brexit did so “because your communities have been let down for decades. Because Governments have ignored you”.

I would suggest that voters are not actually protesting against Europe but rather against the many changes caused by extreme ‘Milton Friedman’ economics over the last 40 years.

To repeat a paragraph from a previous article of mine published on this website:

The financial sector has successfully resisted any attempts to restrict the UK’s takeover system. This has decimated the manufacturing sector while earning huge revenues for London and its financial sector. It is no coincidence that London voted Remain while the former manufacturing regions voted Leave.

Ed Davey went on to say “we have no faith in the Conservatives’ willingness to address your frustrations. Or to deliver that change”.

If, as is very likely, this is correct, then the Conservatives’ honeymoon period is likely to be short. Leaving the EU will not fix our serious divisions. The underlying problems that caused the Brexit vote have not gone away.

* John Hann is a party member in Winchester

