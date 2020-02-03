Who’s going to be the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump?

So, as already noted, today sees the first stage in the race to be the Democratic nominee in November’s US Presidential election.
And, because we know how many of our readers take an interest in these things, two questions for our readers to answer in the comments below;
- Who do you think will win the Democratic nomination, and why?, and, because the answer isn’t necessarily the same;
- Who do you think is most likely to beat Donald Trump, and why?
Elizabeth Warren stands the best chance of winning the nomination she is the alternative to both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. I believe she will poll consistently well in the early primaries and stay the pace to end in front.
I also believe she is the best candidate to beat Trump because she comes over as a genuine politician who speaks ‘human.’