Mark Valladares

Who’s going to be the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump?

By | Mon 3rd February 2020 - 4:02 pm

So, as already noted, today sees the first stage in the race to be the Democratic nominee in November’s US Presidential election.

And, because we know how many of our readers take an interest in these things, two questions for our readers to answer in the comments below;

  • Who do you think will win the Democratic nomination, and why?, and, because the answer isn’t necessarily the same;
  • Who do you think is most likely to beat Donald Trump, and why?
Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Europe / International.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Warren 3rd Feb '20 - 4:41pm

    Elizabeth Warren stands the best chance of winning the nomination she is the alternative to both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. I believe she will poll consistently well in the early primaries and stay the pace to end in front.

    I also believe she is the best candidate to beat Trump because she comes over as a genuine politician who speaks ‘human.’

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Warren 3rd Feb - 4:41pm
    Elizabeth Warren stands the best chance of winning the nomination she is the alternative to both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. I believe she will...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 3rd Feb - 3:52pm
    Katharine, Universal benefits are better than means-tested ones. Means-tested benefits are not all claimed by those eligible for them. Child Benefit is universal but those...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 3rd Feb - 3:18pm
    Frank West, An audit trail is much, much more than voter id verification. As Nonconformist says "the counting process can be observed by the candidates...
  • User AvatarFranj West 3rd Feb - 2:57pm
    "@Frank West Electronic voting – how will you make it secure from interference and how will you provide a decent audit trail?" Govn departments work...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 3rd Feb - 2:29pm
    Peter. pleased to find that we are in so much agreement! :) By all means let there be shorter working weeks and more holiday, if...
  • User AvatarIan 3rd Feb - 2:26pm
    The ruthless and shameful pushing down of the brunt of austerity onto local authorities is one of the most ignominious legacies of the coalition.