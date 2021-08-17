Jonathan Adcock

Liberals look for third successive election victory – and a majority

By

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has fired the starting gun on a snap federal election set for 20th September.

The election is the third time in six years that Canadians have gone to the polls to elect the government in Ottawa. Trudeau’s goal is obvious – to win a majority.

The timing is right for the Liberal government, as their response to the Covid pandemic has seen them surge ahead in the polls. At the 2019 federal election, Trudeau’s Liberals lost their majority, and governed from a position 13 seats short of the 170 needed for overall power. Over the summer, polls have consistently given the Liberals between a 50-70 seat advantage over the Conservatives – bordering on a majority.

Pressed on why Trudeau pulled the plug on the current parliament, he said that it was due to the ‘toxicity and obstructionism’ of the opposition parties during the pandemic. Trudeau also said that Canada needed a new direction as it comes out the other side of Covid, ‘Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19’.

Who are the challengers to the Liberals at this election? The Conservatives, Canada’s main opposition are on the backfoot. Leader, Erin O’Toole is still finding his feet after a year at the helm of the party and will struggle to make enough connections with voters in time. On the flip side, left-leaning NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, has the charisma to garner support – especially among younger voters, but not the party infrastructure to seriously challenge at this election.

The main battlegrounds will be in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. The latter being between the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois – a separatist movement. As a province, Ontario has easily the most seats in the country – 121, which will mean that the Liberals and Conservatives will be fighting hard to pick-up seats here in many ridings that have majorities of only a few hundred. Enough to tip the election one-way or the other.

There are strong echoes of Trudeau’s father in this call for an election. In 1968, Pierre Trudeau’s Liberals won a majority on a wave of ‘Trudeaumania’, before losing the majority four years later. Only then, two years after that, winning the election with a renewed majority. Trudeau the younger will be hoping for history to repeat itself for him.

With such a short campaign ahead of them, it’s hard to see opposition parties being able to make real ground on the Liberals. Although, by going to the polls early, this election can be seen as one for Trudeau’s to lose.

* Jonathan Adcock is a Lib Dem member in Bath. He has a keen interest in Canadian politics.

