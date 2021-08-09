Liberator 408 is out

This issue we’ve done something a bit different by running extended pieces by Layla Moran and Michael Meadowcroft on Lib Dem strategy. Layla argues for a progressive alliance with Labour and the Greens, while Michael calls for the party to make itself matter again across the widest area possible. See which (if either) you think is right.

Liberator 408 also includes:

LABOUR FOR THE TAKING. 15

Far from seeking a ‘progressive alliance’ Liberal Democrats should “pummel the life out of Labour”, says Jonathan Hunt

LOST STEAM FROM MACRON’S ENGINE. 16..17

La République en Marche came from nowhere to send Emmanuel Macron to the French presidency in 2017. Can he do it again, asks Marianne Magnin?

A STRANGE SILENCE. 18..19

Myanmar has seen random shootings, organ harvesting and the suppression of all dissent by the military since its coup in February. This report draws on eye-witness sources in the country.

THE DESPAIR MAKES SENSE 20..21

Canada’s Indian residential school scandal saw children beaten, abused and even killed. The country and the Vatican must face up to their inglorious past says Rebecca Tinsley.

KOSOVO’S WINDS OF CHANGE 22..24

Two decades on from a war that horrified the outside world, how is Kosovo doing in establishing a working state? Ian Bancroft reports.

Plus commentary, Radical Bulletin, letters and reviews. Lord Bonkers is on holiday.

Download it here (click on Liberator 408).