Liberator 408 is out

By | Mon 9th August 2021 - 2:01 pm

This issue we’ve done something a bit different by running extended pieces by Layla Moran and Michael Meadowcroft on Lib Dem strategy. Layla argues for a progressive alliance with Labour and the Greens, while Michael calls for the party to make itself matter again across the widest area possible. See which (if either) you think is right.

Liberator 408 also includes:

LABOUR FOR THE TAKING. 15

Far from seeking a ‘progressive alliance’ Liberal Democrats should “pummel the life out of Labour”, says Jonathan Hunt

LOST STEAM FROM MACRON’S ENGINE. 16..17

La République en Marche came from nowhere to send Emmanuel Macron to the French presidency in 2017. Can he do it again, asks Marianne Magnin?

A STRANGE SILENCE. 18..19

Myanmar has seen random shootings, organ harvesting and the suppression of all dissent by the military since its coup in February. This report draws on eye-witness sources in the country.

THE DESPAIR MAKES SENSE 20..21

Canada’s Indian residential school scandal saw children beaten, abused and even killed. The country and the Vatican must face up to their inglorious past says Rebecca Tinsley.

KOSOVO’S WINDS OF CHANGE 22..24

Two decades on from a war that horrified the outside world, how is Kosovo doing in establishing a working state? Ian Bancroft reports.

Plus commentary, Radical Bulletin, letters and reviews. Lord Bonkers is on holiday.

Download it here (click on Liberator 408).

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Lib Dem organisations and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Justin
    It is far too late, we had the chance to avoid this and collectively stuck our head up our backside....
  • David Garlick
    We should be gathering support for such aboycot from around the world. Going it alone would not be useful as it would be ignored by China. Only if there is a c...
  • Nigel Jones
    I agree with Simon R that we should start with what we want to achieve in Climate Change, Crime, Education, Security, fair taxes, standards of goods and service...
  • John Marriott
    Brad Barrows is of course perfectly correct. As the poster I saw back in the 1970s announced; “Everybody wants to go back to nature; but nobody wants to go on...
  • Peter Martin
    I've just noticed someone called "Richard Lionhart"in the comments previews who is complaining that his climate change denial posts have been subject to what he...