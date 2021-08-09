Science fiction global effort needed for climate or we could face dystopia

The IPCC report is a big report in a big year. COP26 is less than 100 days away. A world still gripped with the pandemic is being urged to get to grip with climate change. Covid-19 has been in our communities. In our bodies. Debilitating and killing in real time. Climate change has been around the corner. Out of sight and too often out of mind.

No longer. Heat bombs, floods, droughts, all predicted consequences of climate change and the strains to which human activities are putting on our planet.

Yet, we still get contradictory messages from politicians.

In the UK, a legacy of fossil fuel addition has led to the approval of new oil and gas exploration and the stuttering progress of greening schemes. Worldwide, there is a growing consensus on the need for action but also an inertia against such action.

The great sci writers, Arthur C. Clarke and many others, envisioned the world acting together against galactic and universal forces at a time of crisis. There is an alternative vision of the future. Dystopia. And that could be our future if COP26 fails.

COP26 is perhaps the last chance to save communities worldwide from the worst effects of global warming. Are our politicians up to the challenge? Will they grasp the opportunity? Or will they just talk, bump elbows, take a photo opportunity, and go back to business as usual?

I was having a pint with a fellow councillor last week. He takes the view that climate change is happening but it has nothing or little to do with the activities of humankind rather than the natural ups and downs of temperatures on the planet. Today’s report from the IPCC demonstrates, as far as science can demonstrate otherwise, that his arguments are wrong. Even if he is right, if temperatures are swinging upwards naturally, we should be working even harder to ensure that we do not increase any trend.

Humans will react to disaster, including that caused by climate change. But can we leave communities to drown, to burn and starve? It is the nature of human compassion and civilisation to reduce suffering.

Today’s worldwide accord between 234 scientists from 66 countries is almost the stuff of science fiction. The great science fiction writers conjured up dreams of consensus across earth, planets and galaxies in the face of imagined threats. The threat of climate change is no longer imagined. A planetary consensus is emerging. But delivering action will be harder unless there is the strong world leadership that science fiction writers dreamt of. On that we await COP26 in Glasgow.

Alok Sharma could be the best president of the Conferences of the Parties (COP) of all time. But he has damaged his reputation by flying around the world to thirty countries for face to face meetings and claiming exemption from Covid-19 isolation rules on return. Boris Johnson is just Boris Johnson and we have seen during the pandemic that he goes with the political flow not the scientific realities. Even though Britain has on the paper one of the world’s most ambitious greening plans for its economy, it is still stuck in the groove of a fossil fuel economy.

If politicians don’t agree to act with consensus at COP26, the danger is that the world will descend from a vision of a world united in tackle the climate crisis. From the sort of action that many of the great sci fi writers of the second half of the twentieth century would have hoped for. Into that more contemporary expression of science fiction. Dystopia.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.