Liberator 411 is out now

By | Wed 2nd February 2022 - 12:30 pm

Liberator 411 is out and can be downloaded here.

This is the February 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

Remember Liberator is now free and you can sign up on our website to get notifications of each new issue: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and Reviews,  Liberator 411 includes:

UNABLE TO COUNT

The Liberal Democrats will be finished if they further narrow their appeal to voters, says Nick Harvey

TORIES PLUMB NEW DEPTHS

Home secretary Priti Patels use of cross-channel refugees as a populist weapon hasnt been widely welcomed on the south coast, says Stewart Rayment

TIME TO GROW HAIRS

Last years two by-election gains showed what Big Hairy Audacious Campaignscan do. Now spread that to wider campaigning, says Roger Hayes

LIBERATE SCHOOLS

Authoritarianism characterises too many schools, when wellbeing should be at the heart of everything they do, says Liz Makinson

AFGHANS NEGLECTED BY PATELS HOME OFFICE

Afghan refugees are being persecuted by the Home Office for suggesting how it could save money, says Rebecca Tinsley

HAS LIBERALISMS TIME COME AGAIN?

Chris Bowers found himself unable to explain what his own party stood for. The search for answers has led to the New Liberal Manifesto – an attempt to define modern liberalism

WHERES THE BEEF?

The New Liberal Manifesto explain Liberalism well but where are the new ideas, asks Susan Simmonds

CATCHING THE TORIES NAPPING

North Shropshire was won with a huge campaign but a small initial base. Matthew Green explains how, and looks at lessons for other by-elections

TIME BANDITS

Parliamentary minutiae can swallow up a mere 13 MPs, so the Lib Dems should concentrate where it matters, says David Grace

SO, WOULD IT WORK?

Claims for and against a progressive alliancehave lacked useful data. Now there is some and Peter Dunphy crunches the numbers

