Being serious about Council services

In the run-up to the Council elections in Scotland in May, can I suggest that the Liberal Democrats offer voters a real solution to the shortfall in Council budgets which has had such a devastating effect on local services.

We should be campaigning for a realignment of the council tax bands to bring them into line with the market value of houses and asking people in all bands, except the lowest, to pay more. This would be a relatively simple and fair way to raise the extra £250m the Councils say they need just to keep services as they are.

Before the Scottish Government published its budget, COSLA the local councils umbrella organisation, called for an increase in their funding by £1bn, just to stand still, and preferably a £1.6bn increase to “thrive.” The budget did indeed give them an extra £1bn, or a 6 per cent increase, but it did not include money for wage increases or increases in National Insurance or the increasing demand for services (eg home care). It left them £370m short.

Last month, in the final budget statement, the finance secretary Kate Forbes, found an extra £120m. She suggested this was equivalent of a 4 per cent rise in council tax, hinting there was no need for councils to increase taxes in an election year. This is an attempt to go back to the old SNP policy of freezing council tax which has led to years of unnecessary austerity in local services.

So I’m proposing that the freeze be ended and Scotland catch up with local tax rises in England, which, according to the Fraser of Allander Institute, would yield £900m in added revenue, if we were to level up.

But the way to spread the tax burden is important, especially when you consider the increases in poverty over recent years. To do this, I’m suggesting that the eight bands in the current property valuation system be readjusted to reflect the real spread in property prices. The Commission on Local Tax in 2015 found that “people in the most expensive homes pay no more than three times the tax than those in the lowest value homes, even though we estimate those homes on average are worth around fifteen times as much.”

A revaluation of property prices need not be complicated or controversial. The value of a house can be found simply by looking at the Land Register records of house sales over, say, the last three years, in any particular neighbourhood. The local council could zone its various housing areas and ask the Land Register computer to work out the average value of properties in that area.

Then I would suggest that people in the lowest value properties pay the same as they do now (and there’s already council tax relief for 500,000 of the poorest households) but people in all other bands pay according to the readjusted value of their homes. The councils could then work out how much they need to raise council tax to yield the extra £250m needed this year.

There will be people who point to the famous “poor widow”, still living in the large family home on a small state pension. First, I wonder exactly how many there are and then I wonder why they are not already eligible for tax relief. And then I wonder why she couldn’t re-mortage the home or make an arrangement with the council so it collects her council tax from her estate when she dies.

The plain fact is that we are not paying enough in local tax and people living in expensive houses are not paying their fair share. And it’s leaving local services whittled away, care homes and care packages under-funded (leading to bed-blocking in hospitals), schools not fully staffed, sport and leisure facilities rotting away and pot-holes in the roads.

Please, can the Liberal Democrats be the party that offers an honest analysis of the problems in local government and suggests a fair solution.

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.