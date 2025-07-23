Liberator 430 is out and you can download it for free here:

In addition to Radical Bulletin, Commentary, Letters and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, this issue contains:

WE’RE IN THE SERVICE SECTOR.

Politics has changed, with transactional voters looking at what parties can provide, and with little traditional loyalty. How should the Lib Dems respond asks Julian Ingram

SQUEEZING REFORM OUT OF OXFORDSHIRE

Reform won just one seat in Oxfordshire as battles between other parties denied them any space. Neil Fawcett explains how it was done

WE CAN BEAT REFORM

Reform’s bunch of bizarre obsessives surprised by taking control of Kent County Council, but they can be defeated by community politics, says Antony Hook

TAKING GOOD CARE

Sophie Layton looks at Ed Davey’s book on his life beyond politics as a carer

IS IT TOO LATE FOR AMERICA?

Trump’s cruel and dubiously legal acts are even splitting the MAGA base; could the Democrats retake Congress in time to stop him asks Martha Elliott

LABOUR’S WAR ON LOCAL DEMOCRACY

Under the guise of devolution, Labour is centralising power into huge councils and banning the committee system despite its strengths, says Sabah Hamed

FATAL WAITING…

Mathew Hulbert calls for a plan to sort out social care so the NHS is not leaving those like his late mother to suffer

NO CARE TO TAKE

Tempted by the talk of 130,000 social care vacancies Ruth Bright applied but ended up back where she started

IS POLITICS ONLY FOR PAVEMENTS

John Shreeve seeks a little help from Miss Marple to find out how the Lib Dems could appeal to angry voters turning to Reform

REVIEWS

Original Sin: President Biden’s decline, its cover-up and his disastrous choice to run again, by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (reviewed by Rebecca Tinsley)

A Different Kind of Power, by Jacinda Ardern (Sophie Layton)

The Rise and Fall of Margaret Thatcher [play] by Edmund Green (Mark Smulian)

Blowing up Everything is Beautiful, Israel’s Extermination of Gaza, by James Robins (Stewart Rayment)

All the Wide Border: Wales, England and the Places Between, by Mike Parker (Jonathan Calder)

How to Win an Information War: The Propagandist Who Outwitted Hitlerby Peter Pomerantsev (Jonathan Calder)

Glad to the Brink of Fear: A Portrait of Ralph Waldo Emerson, by James Marcus (Christine Graf)