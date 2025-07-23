Voting reform has now become urgent

Replacing first-past-the-post (FPTP) with a fairer voting system has been Liberal Democrat policy for as long as I can remember, but the increasing number of political parties making this urgent. We need something else in place before the next General Election.

FPTP only makes sense if there are just two parties. The emergence of Labour as a political force a century ago could have led to a three-way discussion of the nation’s future. Instead, FPTP meant we swapped one two-party system for another.

With rumours of a new left-wing party around Jeremy Corbyn potentially taking half of Labour’s vote we face the prospect of the next UK General Election having candidates from Reform, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Labour, a new party of the left and the Greens competing in most English constituencies. The SNP and Plaid Cymru will add to the complexity in Scotland and Wales, and things will be even more difficult in Northern Ireland. It will be hard for MPs to have a credible mandate, and harder still for a government to have the trust of the country. A coalition is possible, but how do you negotiate a credible coalition if your MPs have shaky mandates?

On its own, this makes voting reform urgent.

Less idealistically, we face the possibility of a Reform-Tory alliance coming to power because of debates between Labour, Corbyn-Labour and the Greens: that would mean an unsavoury government with power but no mandate.

In the past I suspected that many voters heard debates about voting reform as somewhere between political geekery and the grumbles of sore losers. But there’s a looming political crisis because there’s a sense that no government is legitimate. I remember a weekend of canvassing Huntingdon constituency in the 2024 General Election where person after person was saying “I don’t know who to vote for”. Just one person said they were planning to vote Labour out of what sounded like conviction, and one Tory “because my son was at Sandhurst with their candidate(!)”. I am hearing the frustration of people who feel their perspective is never represented, and fear it is fuelling support for extremes rather than helping us get responsible government.

Along the way, the sense of politicians working on behalf of everyone has come under threat from the “we won, suck it up” attitude that came into focus after the referendum.

I’m also thinking of the falls of Margaret Thatcher and Boris Johnson. After Thatcher, my sense was that the Conservative party MPs got together and found someone who could put the show back on the road in a way that would have the trust of enough of the nation to win the next election. After Johnson the Tories managed to find, in Liz Truss, someone even less suited to high office after what felt like a presidential election (though it was only the 0.3% of the population who are Tory party members who could vote).

If we’re not going to face very serious alienation, we urgently need to find a path to a situation where people’s votes matter.

I think FPTP has had a bigger effect on our political parties than we realise because it’s made it harder for large parties to split or to have serious debates about their futures. Arguably both Labour and the Conservatives are coalitions, and the present urgency is that these are unravelling.

Right now, we need to change how we count the votes for the next UK General Election to something that allows people to express preferences (like the Supplementary Vote that Labour have said we will return to using for mayoral elections). We should also commit to a review of this after (say) 15 years, to find something that works when the artificial constraints of FPTP are a reasonably-distant memory.

* Mark Argent was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Huntingdon in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections.