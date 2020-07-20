Liberator quizzes the leadership candidates

Liberator sends a questionnaire to each candidate during party leadership elections which seeks to move beyond questions like ‘is land value taxation a Good Thing’ to get them thinking about what the party is for, where it should be going and how to get it there.

Both say they agree with the Thornhill report’s main recommendations and both want a greener economy. Both also indicate they would never work with the Conservatives at least not while they are led by Boris Johnson.

There are though some notable differences between the contenders which may help members make up their minds, see their answers at: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

