LibLink: Alex Cole-Hamilton: There is no such thing as “justifiable assault”

By | Sat 29th September 2018 - 12:30 pm

In his regular column for Edinburgh’s Evening News, Alex Cole-Hamilton outlines why he has sponsored a Bill to ban physical punishment of children:

People talk about it being a ban on smacking, but all it really seeks to do is to extend the same protections to children that adults currently enjoy – the fundamental right to live a life without fear of violence. There is no law in Scotland which states you have the right to hit your child, but parents are enabled to do through the legal defence of ‘justifiable assault’. People hit their kids and the law isn’t interested, only because they could claim the assault was justified on the grounds of punishment.

Seems ok? Not when I tell you that a similar defence used to apply to the hitting of women and of servants but we happily repealed those eons ago. This all boils down to the fact that children are now the only sentient creature in Scottish society you can strike in anger with legal impunity. That puts us out of kilter with international human rights treaties. We’re signatories to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which demands we protect children from physical punishment, and as such in every examination by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, it’s a big red cross on our report card.

And he looks at some of the arguments used by opponents:

“This is nanny state gone mad and will see legions of decent parents marched through the courts.” This isn’t about criminalising parents, it’s about culture change. There has been no detectable uptick in prosecutions of parents in the countries where this is operating already, parents just make different decisions as to how to discipline their kids.

“If my child were to put its hand in a fire or run into traffic, I need to be able stop them with a smack.” There has been no detectable uptick in the number of kids running into traffic or putting their hands in fires in Germany, or Belgium, or Scandanavia for that matter. Parents just make different choices on how to warn their kids.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

3 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 29th Sep '18 - 3:22pm

    My mother used to hit us on the backside with a hairbrush.
    She never said ‘Wait till your father gets home.’ My father used to say to other parents that this stopped when we became taller and able to stand up for ourselves.
    My opinion was merely that she had come to the end of her tether.
    I have never accepted the concept of punishment, but justify imprisonment on the grounds of protecting the public from violent offenders.

  • Nick Baird 29th Sep '18 - 3:46pm

    Well done Alex. Long overdue.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 29th Sep '18 - 5:24pm

    I thought the law covers this. Child abuse is an outrage and illegal.

    I am not a parent. I was a child, my father wacked me a few once in a while. He was wrong to. The notion that he should have been prosecuted does seem excessive and utterly inconsistent with this party having an increasing notion of withdrawing from legal outrage at such horrible things as pimping and low level drug dealing.

    We need common sense.

