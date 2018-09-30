Universal Inheritance: A Big Radical Liberal Idea

Now more than ever the Liberal Democrats need new imaginative radical policies. Big idea politics is back with a vengeance as both Labour and the Conservatives indulge in increasingly extreme visions for the country.
If we as a party are to successfully challenge both Labour’s socialism and Tory Brexit nationalism, then we need to engage in the ‘battle of ideas’ and develop our own clear alternative. Liberalism has a long radical heritage stretching back more than three centuries. Throughout the history of liberal political thought, liberals have consistently championed ways of spreading power, wealth, opportunity and ownership to individuals.
In the 20th century, Liberals campaigned under the slogan of ‘Ownership for All’. This was a radical social liberal vision of a more egalitarian capitalist society; where citizens would have the right to own capital and have democracy in their workplaces. This led to the Liberal Party supporting worker cooperatives, profit-sharing and corporate power-sharing models between bosses and workers. The Oxford University academic, Stuart White, refers to this tradition as alternative liberalism.
One central aspect of the radical liberal ownership agenda is the establishment of a citizens’ wealth fund (also called a sovereign wealth fund). This is a publicly-owned fund made up of national wealth, taxed wealth and national investments in shares, land and natural assets. Such funds work successfully from Norway to Alaska. Vince Cable and Liberal Democrat party members gave their overwhelming backing to a citizens’ wealth fund at this year’s party conference in Brighton.
But how should the wealth amassed in a citizens’ wealth fund best be used? One answer is to deliver a universal inheritance as outlined in a recent report for the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). Universal inheritance is the idea of having a one-off universal capital grant paid to citizens when they turn 25 years of age. The IPPR envisions that a citizens’ wealth fund could eventually pay out a universal inheritance of £10,000 to every 25-year-old. The basic rationale for the policy is that asset-poor young people should share in the nation’s wealth at the start of their adult lives, when many are starting their careers.
Universal inheritance is not new, its roots stretch back to the writings of the American republican liberal, Thomas Paine in the late 18th century. It also had many supporters in the Liberal Party of the 1970s. At the core of the philosophy of Ownership for All is the belief that everyone has the right to own some capital. This closely links universal inheritance to another much more well-known big radical liberal idea that of the universal basic income.
Imagine what a 25-year-old could do with an extra £10,000. They could use the money to help put down a deposit for a mortgage on a house. It could help to fund academic qualifications or to fund further career development. It could be invested into starting a new business or used as a loan guarantor. If nothing else a universal inheritance would give people greater financial security. Universal inheritance is first and foremost an investment in the future of every young adult.
We still have a lot of work to do to win back most of the progressive voters that we lost during the Coalition years. Universal inheritance will help us to do this as well as helping us to rebuild trust with younger voters.
The Liberal Party was the party of big ideas in the 20th century and so the Liberal Democrats must be in the 21st century. Our party desperately needs new radical big ideas to capture people’s imagination. Universal inheritance is just such an idea. It has the potential to greatly improve the prospects, opportunities and individual autonomy of young adults. A citizens’ wealth fund has the ability to effectively and affordably deliver a universal inheritance to all 25-year-olds.
Liberal Democrats should strive for a new progressive capitalist economy, one with a fairer distribution of capital ownership at its heart. We must rediscover our radical social liberal heritage and champion imaginative new policies that advance social justice and reduce wealth inequality. Let’s start by giving young adults a real stake in their futures with a universal inheritance.
"Paul Hindley is the Northern Vice-Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and the Former Chair of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats
We are in desperate need of radical ideas like this, as well as our proposals in other areas. However it is no good having ideas and proposals to conference (Which we have) unless we promote them.
In today’s Observer 49% predict a bad Brexit deal, the majority do not have a good opinion of Corbyn or May and 45% are unimpressed with any of the front contenders to replace May.
Yet only 9% will vote Lib Dem, the only party offering an alternative to the Brexit mess.
Our PR is a total disaster. If the the media ignore us we must make more noise.
At least three Press Releases each week, copied to all local parties and social media are essential. As an active member I can see nothing coming out of our press office.
Some action from our spokespersons is needed, apart from Tom Brake and Jo Swinson few get any mention, or appear to have any views.
We also have a leader who is a safe pair of hands but boring, unlikely to inspire anybody outside the party. We tried a leader who looked exciting, but for a number of reasons, many of his own making, he failed.
A leader outside the House of Commons is one, risky, option. Alternatively are we likely to find a young President with the time, energy and character to move this party forward?
These are desperate times for our country, and an opportunity for this party. However with its current structure and myriad of committees we appear unable to rise to the challenge. These points have been made many times on LDV, does anybody at the top of the party take any notice?
This 10 thousand ( or even money now) could be invested in new ways of business. Say a pub has closed. This pub has 2 floors. Enterprising young people with ideas (or others, say community organisations) could pool their resources to open up 2 businesses sharing the same machinery to cut costs a change of use or redundant bank buildings. This could be one way of spreading wealth, power opportunity by cooperation. See what your branch or like minded people think, get them to act. If the party cannot act on innovation the local parties should step in. A sort of ‘devolution’ in a small way.
The last Labour government set up the child trust fund which it could be argued was a similar idea. Why wait till age 25.
I forget now what the initial endowment from the state was or at what age it matured. I do recall the Lib Dem education spokespeople promising to end the trust fund and use the money to fund pupil premium instead.
Good article, Paul.
There is actually a campaign for a universal inhertance http://www.universal-inheritance.org/ run by the rump Liberal Party that describes itself as Real Liberals (not the Libdems) fighting for Liberalism. A small but hardy group that rejected the merger with the SDP and persist with an independent political party.
You might be able to persuade the last of the holdouts to give it up and rejoin their fellow Liberals in the Libdems.
Paul shares an idea referred to as radical, like the fashion in this party, when , as said above, the party rejected the previous idea from Gordon Brown of a child trust fund, precisely because it does not target people , and the pupil premium does.
This party was moving away from universal support when now it is moving to it herein.
I support the notion, of a universal basic income, for important reasons not mentioned by the all too many who support things from an economic rather than justice model. I want the abolition of the Job centres as they are, no liberal or ;Liberal should support people paid to judge people, courts have juries unpaid, ye it is accepted that penpusher types make life altering decisions re peoples lives.
I think we should begin by targeting those who suffer most with help, those who are unemployed, left out, poor, unable to source finance for worthwhile enterprise ideas, then we can give middle class and wealthy kids a bribe, sorry , an inheritance.
A bit much from a party that does not much like people passing their hard earned wealth or goods to their loved ones as an inheritance.
lorenzo “A bit much from a party that does not much like people passing their hard earned wealth or goods to their loved ones as an inheritance.”
The trouble is, the real big wealth and land owners are mostly the offspring of the Norman barons who took their wealth and land from the natives by force. Maybe that was hard-earned, but it was also 1000 years ago.
Appealing as the idea of a Citizen’s Wealth Fund sounds, Paul, our party has not yet decided, either how it is to be constituted, or how it might be distributed. Policy Paper 133 on Good Jobs, Better Businesses, etc,, which led to the Motion F28 which we passed at Brighton, only mentions its arising by means of companies using ‘national data’ making some financial compensation which could then be used ‘to support the creation of a sovereign wealth fund to invest wealth on behalf of all its citizens.’ (Section 3.4.14).
Then there was a paragraph in Motion F34. Promoting a Fairer Distribution of Wealth, which was passed. Lines 73 to 79 read: ‘ Revenues from higher wealth taxation to be allocated to a combination of: lower taxes for young people and low earners; increased investment in infrastructure and education; an independent, professionally managed Citizens’ Wealth Fund, which by investing in assets would earn an annual rate of return that could be used to boost public spending or be returned to citizens in the form of an annual dividend.’
If these mentions amount to the only extant Lib Dem policy on a Citizen’s Wealth Fund, when we obviously have some way to go to progress our thinking on its formation and distribution. You buy the well-worked-out IPPR proposals, Paul, which explain where the moneys should come from, and suggest the idea of £10,000 for everyone at age 25; but this has not yet been debated and agreed at Conference, as far as I can see.
What I am wondering is how it would fit with Vince’s idea of Individual Learning Accounts for young people, which would give them each a fixed fund to take training and retraining as they wished during their lifetime. The two ideas do not seem compatible. I don’t recall where the funding for Individual Learning Accounts was to come from, and perhaps the IPPR sources for their particular idea are different. But I do not see how we can support both plans, either in principle or in their need for major national spending commitment.
There’s nothing radical about dishing out, £ 10,000 to every 25 year old regardless of their personal circumstances.
Will Prince George and every old Etonian get it at the same level as a young person getting by on Universal Credit or the minimum wage?
It will be ridiculed as unbelievable when people remember the history of tuition fees, the destruction of sure start centres, the welfare cuts and the rise in the number of food banks post 2010.
Sorry, lacking in social justice and credibility with the electorate.
In support of David Raw..
From the original article..
“Imagine what a 25-year-old could do with an extra £10,000. They could use the money to help put down a deposit for a mortgage on a house. It could help to fund academic qualifications or to fund further career development.”
The first of these suggestions might only help to fuel house price inflation. And the other two might further reinforce the position of those who benefit most from our unequeal society.
Much better to use a sovereign wealth fund for community purposes
Point for discussion : Just how much social engineering can you
indulge in before you cease to be a liberal ?
On the whole a radical idea and something which can help claw back the trust many people lost in us during the coalition years.
My question is do we go for Universal Inheritance, which as pointed out would see the likes of the already wealthy receiving the £10k sum, or should we have a means tested threshold, effectively making this a ‘Redistributive Inheritance’ and thus levelling the steep playing field slightly in terms of opportunity.