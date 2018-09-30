Universal Inheritance: A Big Radical Liberal Idea

Now more than ever the Liberal Democrats need new imaginative radical policies. Big idea politics is back with a vengeance as both Labour and the Conservatives indulge in increasingly extreme visions for the country.

If we as a party are to successfully challenge both Labour’s socialism and Tory Brexit nationalism, then we need to engage in the ‘battle of ideas’ and develop our own clear alternative. Liberalism has a long radical heritage stretching back more than three centuries. Throughout the history of liberal political thought, liberals have consistently championed ways of spreading power, wealth, opportunity and ownership to individuals.

In the 20th century, Liberals campaigned under the slogan of ‘Ownership for All’. This was a radical social liberal vision of a more egalitarian capitalist society; where citizens would have the right to own capital and have democracy in their workplaces. This led to the Liberal Party supporting worker cooperatives, profit-sharing and corporate power-sharing models between bosses and workers. The Oxford University academic, Stuart White, refers to this tradition as alternative liberalism.

One central aspect of the radical liberal ownership agenda is the establishment of a citizens’ wealth fund (also called a sovereign wealth fund). This is a publicly-owned fund made up of national wealth, taxed wealth and national investments in shares, land and natural assets. Such funds work successfully from Norway to Alaska. Vince Cable and Liberal Democrat party members gave their overwhelming backing to a citizens’ wealth fund at this year’s party conference in Brighton.

But how should the wealth amassed in a citizens’ wealth fund best be used? One answer is to deliver a universal inheritance as outlined in a recent report for the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). Universal inheritance is the idea of having a one-off universal capital grant paid to citizens when they turn 25 years of age. The IPPR envisions that a citizens’ wealth fund could eventually pay out a universal inheritance of £10,000 to every 25-year-old. The basic rationale for the policy is that asset-poor young people should share in the nation’s wealth at the start of their adult lives, when many are starting their careers.

Universal inheritance is not new, its roots stretch back to the writings of the American republican liberal, Thomas Paine in the late 18th century. It also had many supporters in the Liberal Party of the 1970s. At the core of the philosophy of Ownership for All is the belief that everyone has the right to own some capital. This closely links universal inheritance to another much more well-known big radical liberal idea that of the universal basic income.

Imagine what a 25-year-old could do with an extra £10,000. They could use the money to help put down a deposit for a mortgage on a house. It could help to fund academic qualifications or to fund further career development. It could be invested into starting a new business or used as a loan guarantor. If nothing else a universal inheritance would give people greater financial security. Universal inheritance is first and foremost an investment in the future of every young adult.

We still have a lot of work to do to win back most of the progressive voters that we lost during the Coalition years. Universal inheritance will help us to do this as well as helping us to rebuild trust with younger voters.

The Liberal Party was the party of big ideas in the 20th century and so the Liberal Democrats must be in the 21st century. Our party desperately needs new radical big ideas to capture people’s imagination. Universal inheritance is just such an idea. It has the potential to greatly improve the prospects, opportunities and individual autonomy of young adults. A citizens’ wealth fund has the ability to effectively and affordably deliver a universal inheritance to all 25-year-olds.

Liberal Democrats should strive for a new progressive capitalist economy, one with a fairer distribution of capital ownership at its heart. We must rediscover our radical social liberal heritage and champion imaginative new policies that advance social justice and reduce wealth inequality. Let’s start by giving young adults a real stake in their futures with a universal inheritance.

* "Paul Hindley is the Northern Vice-Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and the Former Chair of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats