LibLink: Bob Maclennan – An appreciation by Sam Ghibaldan

By | Wed 29th January 2020 - 2:10 pm

On January 20th, we republished, with kind permission of the author, a moving personal tribute to Bob Maclennan (Lord Maclennan of Rogart) by Andrew Page.

The Herald newspaper has published an obituary of Bob by Sam Ghibaldan.

The tribute begins:

IT is easy to be sceptical about some politicians’ values, but with Robert Maclennan there was never any doubt. He put political purpose – pursuing liberty and equality, seeking to tackle poverty, ignorance and conformity – before party. He abhorred personal attacks and avoided tribalism. He was liberal to his core. He once told me that as a Labour MP he sought to work across the party’s factions, but had “never let the word socialist pass his lips” in describing himself.

You can read the full tribute here on The Herald’s website, but be prepared to answer a few consumer-related questions in order to access it.

