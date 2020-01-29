Suzanne Fletcher

Bells are set to toll in the UK on Friday but a silent flame can send a gentler message

By | Wed 29th January 2020 - 3:40 pm


Candle flame by Shan Sheehan
This is a message for all, including those who voted for Brexit.

I live in the hope that all can agree with the following sentiments.

We have greatly different views on how they can be achieved, but can we all join in, in lighting a candle ( a safe one!) on the evening of January 31st?

Bobby McDonagh is a former Irish ambassador to London, Rome and Brussels. In an article in Monday’s Irish Times, he suggests lighting a candle in homes, churches – anywhere.

Candles can denote warmth or welcome. They can speak for us when we cannot find the words. We gather round candles to reflect, to talk or to break bread together.

Mr McDonagh says that a candle is a symbol of Hope. It can mean continuing friendship. It can signify the maintenance of the rights and interests of everyone in all the countries and states of the EU.

It can symbolise the importance of peace, especially the delicate peace in Northern Ireland.

It can celebrate the peace and prosperity that we have had.

As Bobby McDonagh writes:

It may help us too to reflect a little on our respective histories around Europe including in the UK, on the realities rather than the myths, on the shame as well as the glory, on what those who died on the great battlefields of the last century would have wanted of us in this one. Above all, in that context, the candle may remind us that our solemn duty is to make future wars impossible rather than to imagine that we are refighting those of the past.

Please join me in lighting a candle to keep that hope alive.

The full article by Bobby McDonagh is on the Irish Times website.

Candle flame thumbnail in “featured” top row of home page is by Indi Samarajiva, Some rights reserved on Flickr CCL.

* Suzanne Fletcher was a councillor for nearly 30 years and a voluntary advice worker with the CAB for 40 years. Now retired, she is active as a campaigner in the community both as a Lib Dem and with local organisations. She is Liberal Democrat Seekers of Sanctuary's parliamentary and external relations officer.

  • Barry Lofty 29th Jan '20 - 4:20pm

    These words by Bobby McDonagh are so prophetic and just brings it home to me what a sad day the 31/1/20 is for me but most of all for my children and grandchildren. I hope all the years of friendship and cooperation with our European allies will not be thrown away by this awful government.

  • Julian Tisi 29th Jan '20 - 4:49pm

    I think this is a wonderful idea. A candle to me means hope, in the midst of uncertainty or loss. And the silent, un-threatening nature of a candle contrasts with some of the sillier ideas from those “celebrating” our leaving. I shall light a candle at home in the window.

