Mark Valladares

29 January 2020 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 29th January 2020 - 10:45 pm
  • Liberal Democrats: PM must not ignore defence concerns about Huawei deal
  • Liberal Democrats: Sacking Northern is just the first step

Liberal Democrats: PM must not ignore defence concerns about Huawei deal

Responding to reports that Boris Johnson has defied his Defence Secretary by allowing Huawei to help to build Britain’s 5G network, Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

Boris Johnson must not ignore the Defence Secretary’s concerns. There are legitimate human rights and security issues associated with this move.

Three of our Five Eyes allies, the US, Australia and New Zealand, have already blocked the Chinese firm in full or in part due to security concerns. We ought to be working with these allies to assess the risks arising from Huawei’s bid.

Any Government decision that makes the work of our armed forces and security services more difficult is reprehensible. It is vital that decisions made by the Prime Minister are not detrimental to the security sharing of the Five Eyes Alliance.

Liberal Democrats: Sacking Northern is just the first step

Responding to news that Northern will be taken into public ownership on 1 March, Tim Farron MP, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the north of England, said:

I am delighted that my calls to ‘Sack Northern’ have finally been listened to by this Conservative government. For far too long, people across the north of England have suffered a substandard service.

However, this is just the first step on a long road to improving the trains across the north. The Conservatives must now reverse their cancellations of the electrification of the Lakes Line and the Trans-Pennine line. It must press on with HS2, while increasing transparency and accountability of this project.

It must also approve the new Northern Powerhouse Rail between Manchester and Leeds and publish the Williams Review, implementing its recommendations as a matter of urgency.

Sacking Northern will not fix the problems with our railways overnight and Liberal Democrats will continue to hold the Tories to account on their delivery of rail services across the north and the rest of the UK.

