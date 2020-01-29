29 January 2020 – today’s press releases

Liberal Democrats: PM must not ignore defence concerns about Huawei deal

Liberal Democrats: Sacking Northern is just the first step

Liberal Democrats: PM must not ignore defence concerns about Huawei deal

Responding to reports that Boris Johnson has defied his Defence Secretary by allowing Huawei to help to build Britain’s 5G network, Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

Boris Johnson must not ignore the Defence Secretary’s concerns. There are legitimate human rights and security issues associated with this move. Three of our Five Eyes allies, the US, Australia and New Zealand, have already blocked the Chinese firm in full or in part due to security concerns. We ought to be working with these allies to assess the risks arising from Huawei’s bid. Any Government decision that makes the work of our armed forces and security services more difficult is reprehensible. It is vital that decisions made by the Prime Minister are not detrimental to the security sharing of the Five Eyes Alliance.

Liberal Democrats: Sacking Northern is just the first step

Responding to news that Northern will be taken into public ownership on 1 March, Tim Farron MP, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the north of England, said: