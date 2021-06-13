NewsHound

LibLink: Christine Jardine – Biden has changed the narrative

By | Sun 13th June 2021 - 10:30 am

Writing in the Scotsman as the G7 summit takes place in St Ives, Christine Jardine breathes a sigh of relief that we have a grown-up in the White House again and looks at how Joe Biden has been a good friend to the UK. Sometimes, she says, your best friends tell you the truth.

She compared this summit to the Atlantic Charter, Churchill and Roosevelt’s vision for the post war world:

Eighty years later, Biden referenced that moment as he cast the other leaders in his shadow to declare that the United States will donate half a billion dozes of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low and middle income countries.

“America will be the arsenal of vaccines in our fight against COVID-19, just as America was the arsenal of democracy during World War Two”, he promised.

This was the statement of intent that the world needed.

A commitment from a US President to those who had begun to doubt his country’s engagement with foreign affairs. Leadership.

The UK and others have made similar vaccine commitments but this was America’s moment to step forward and begin to lay the foundations of a post-Covid international order.

Christine also sees hope in the fact that we now have Joe Biden in power after four years of someone who inspired contempt, protests and blimps.

America got rid of Trump, and maybe we can get rid of our equivalent:

Three years ago, every utterance of the then President brought fresh waves of disillusionment bordering on despair.

Everything we understood about our relationship with the US, our desire to protect the planet from climate change and keep the international order stable, seemed thrown into question by a politician who was from a different mould.

But time and patience are democracy’s greatest allies.

They have worked in our favour again by allowing a much more reassuring replacement to be chosen.

Those who fear that one government, one Prime Minister of whom we do not all approve, may lead to the break up of our country should be more confident this week.

Time and democracy has worked for America and given the world a new champion.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Europe / International and LibLink.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Brad Barrows 13th Jun '21 - 10:46am

    I suspect that any celebration about Trump being out of power is going to prove to be short-lived. Biden is not managing to deliver on his bold agenda and is likely to lose both Houses of Congress in 17 months time. The final 2 years of his presidency will therefore prove to be one of greater impotence and further lack of delivery. I doubt Trump will stand again in 2024 but whoever Trump endorses will emerge as the Republican candidate and, in all likelihood, the next President.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    John Marriott @ Quote so, if we could dispense with all those who use their fellow countrymen and women for their own selfish advancement perhaps our world woul...
  • John Marriott
    Spot on, Barry Lofty! The folks I feel sorry for are the ordinary Russians - shafted by the Romanovs, then by the communists and now by the Mafia! I guess you c...
  • Jeff
    It has already annoyed proud Irish-American President Joe Biden who has warned Boris Johnson of repercussions if the protocol is not respected and damages th...
  • Charles Smith
    Biden spelled out his summit goals in an op-ed published on the weekend. One of the missions of this new alliance, he wrote, would be “confronting the harmful...
  • Martin
    Brad Burrows: Is that an informed judgement or an expression of resigned pessimism?...