Change of Guard in Tel Aviv – what hopes for peace?

It’s a momentous day because Netanyahu has been voted out of office and like his predecessor Ehud Olmert now faces the prospect of jail and so will hopefully disappear. He leaves power as Prime Ministers often do because he lost. But as Anshel Pfeffer in today’s edition of Ha’aretz points out, he is overall a winner.

The man who was written off so many times as a passing and inconsequential politician, even after his first term as prime minister in the 1990s, became Israel’s longest-serving leader – even longer than the founder, David Ben-Gurion. Someone who managed to hold onto power for 15 years didn’t lose, even if he was forced out at the end.

According to Pfeffer all previous Israeli Prime Ministers thought that the problems between Israel and Palestine had to somehow be solved, otherwise the rest of the world wouldn’t leave them alone.

(Netanyahu) ..was the first to recognize the fatigue of world leaders, as well as that of Arab dictators, over the Palestinian issue. As a ruthless pragmatist, he correctly assessed that as time passed, his fellow statesmen would prefer economic and security ties with Israel, and that the Palestinians had nothing to offer.

Netanyahu has convinced a majority of Israelis that they can carry on ignoring international law and treating the Palestinians as second-class citizens, because world leaders may criticise Israel but, in the end, won’t really interfere. As Pfeffer goes on to say:

Netanyahu won in the international arena by reversing the diplomatic paradigm of the centrality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and on the local scene when he proved that the price of the occupation is not only bearable but almost worth it.

The other article that caught my attention today was written my favourite Ha’aretz journalist – the veteran Gideon Levy – who ponders the future with Naftali Bennet, the designated Prime Minister for the next two years.

He starts on a pessimistic note:

…in the end the Pretoria of the Middle East chose a prime minister, and he will continue to do as the Pretorians do. In South Africa, too, it didn’t much matter who was prime minister as long as apartheid continued. Who cared whether John Vorster was more moderate than P.W. Botha, or vice versa – they championed the same regime, which always determined who led it. It’s the same in Israel. Until the Israeli F.W. de Klerk is born – and apparently he has not been born, not even with Bennett’s swearing-in – then the margins for historic change between one prime minister and the next are very slim indeed, nearly invisible, just as they were in South Africa.

But Levy then goes on to develop a more optimistic scenario:

All we can do now is dream. …imagine that in his allotted two years as premier, in which he can remain an obscure footnote in the list of Israel’s prime ministers or turn into a world-class revolutionary, he takes the latter choice. Just imagine. The odds are slim to none. They were the same for all his predecessors, from the left and the right. But the odds of Bennett becoming prime minister were also very poor, and yet he is. The chance of him doing now what an Israeli prime minister will do one day – but only when Israel reaches the edge of the abyss – is imaginary. And yet: Just imagine.

I won’t put a bet on Naftali Bennett having his De Klerk moment and emerging as a statesman, but I do sincerely hope that he will rise to the challenge. He may need a bit of help and in particular he needs to hear strong signals from the UK, the EU and of the course the Biden administration that Israel has to change or forfeit the support it has come to take for granted. Our Lib Dem MPs, led by foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran who is listened to with great respect on this issue, – not least as the first MP of Palestinian origin – have an important role to play alongside sympathetic MPs from all parties. They need to keep up the pressure on Johnson and Raab to recognise Palestine and in turn put real pressure on the new Israeli government to change.

* John Kelly is a member in Warwick District, Secretary of the Lib Dem Friends of Palestine, and a member of the Federal International Relations Committee.