LibLink: Christine Jardine: EU remembers UK’s WWII stand and would take us back

In her Scotsman column this week, Christine Jardine tackled Brexit and, in particular, a speech by Dutch social liberal party D66’s new leader, Rob Jetten, in the UK Parliament. His words showed the bond between this country and our European family.
Listening to him reminded me of why I have always cherished what some dismiss as the ‘European Project’ as he likened our relationship with the EU to the biblical tale of the Prodigal Son.
Although I’m not religious, I do remember the story from school. A wrestless son demands his inheritance to leave his family and make his own way in the world.
What Jetten used it to illustrate was the strength of familial feeling towards us on the continent, and the hope that we will yet again exhibit our traditional ability to grasp success from failure.
In the midst of the current disputes, some might question that feeling, but Jetten was insistent.
We have, he reminded us, been an integral part of that EU family for 45 years, a relationship built on international pain and British resolution.
Yes, the Dutch too pin the need for the EU on our joint experiences in the first half of the 20th century and especially: “… Britain’s heroic stand in 1940 and 1941.”
“It was,” he said, “in Britain that our Government and resistance movement sought and found refuge. There are few Dutch cities and towns which do not enshrine memories of British bravery.”
And, talking about more recent times, he described “Britain’s cultural magnetism” as collapsing an already minimal distance between our countries.
The moral of the story is that the EU would have us back because it values our relationship.
So, what should happen next?
It’s a hope that was reflected this weekend in the descent of countless thousands of Britons on London to call for a People’s Vote, a chance to say whether the product of this Tory-induced debacle is what anyone, both remain or leave supporter, actually wants.
I’m as aware as anyone that we still do not know what that final end product will look like. Ridiculous isn’t it? We are more than two years on from the vote, already passed the point at which we had been told it would all be settled and signed, but still completely in the darkness about our nation’s, our children’s, our own future.
It’s time for ministers to knuckle down and get some answers.
But whatever happens, if a deal is reached or not, they must remember that democracy did not end on 24 June 2016. And increasingly, as the weekend showed, the public are the ones shouting loudest for that final say. A vote on the deal itself.
It is very nice to hear. It doesn’t and has never answered the question about what the EU wants to be. Until that question is truthfully answered brexit will always be lurking. I have no wish for a European state, in my eyes that what the EU is going to have to be… Monetary union has to end with political union. Until the Libdema send someone to Brussels and gets answer for that question we will have an population trapped in this division of destruction
Joachim Ronneberg, the Norwegian Resistance fighter, who died earlier this week at the age of 99 spoke of why he started talking to young people about his wartime experiences in the 1970s after many years of keeping silent about them: “Those growing up today need to understand that we must always be ready to fight for peace and freedom,” he said.
We need to remember that exiting from Brexit is not just about doing the right thing for the UK; it is also ensuring that our friends in countries like the Netherlands have the UK to speak on their side against the right-wing populism that is sweeping across the EU.
And what are Farage and Co Lawrence if not right wing populalists? The “we are leaving the EU to stand against right wing populalists” is even less beliveable than unicorns or faries, truely a desperate grasping at straws.