LibLink: Christine Jardine: EU remembers UK’s WWII stand and would take us back

In her Scotsman column this week, Christine Jardine tackled Brexit and, in particular, a speech by Dutch social liberal party D66’s new leader, Rob Jetten, in the UK Parliament. His words showed the bond between this country and our European family.

Listening to him reminded me of why I have always cherished what some dismiss as the ‘European Project’ as he likened our relationship with the EU to the biblical tale of the Prodigal Son.

Although I’m not religious, I do remember the story from school. A wrestless son demands his inheritance to leave his family and make his own way in the world.

What Jetten used it to illustrate was the strength of familial feeling towards us on the continent, and the hope that we will yet again exhibit our traditional ability to grasp success from failure.

In the midst of the current disputes, some might question that feeling, but Jetten was insistent.

We have, he reminded us, been an integral part of that EU family for 45 years, a relationship built on international pain and British resolution.

Yes, the Dutch too pin the need for the EU on our joint experiences in the first half of the 20th century and especially: “… Britain’s heroic stand in 1940 and 1941.”

“It was,” he said, “in Britain that our Government and resistance movement sought and found refuge. There are few Dutch cities and towns which do not enshrine memories of British bravery.”

And, talking about more recent times, he described “Britain’s cultural magnetism” as collapsing an already minimal distance between our countries.