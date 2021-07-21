LibLink: Christine Jardine: Football racism shows why those who oppose taking the knee are wrong

In her column for the Scotsman this week, Christine Jardine tackled the racism we saw against the three England footballers after the Euro 2020 final.
A young colleague told me that some black friends had abuse shouted at them while making their way home from the England-Italy game. “It’s always your kind that lets us down.” We all knew it was there, simmering amongst those who booed any team taking the knee this summer.
But watching it boil over against fans, footballers and someone who has made a real and determined difference to the well-being of vulnerable children should be a wake-up call for all of us.
She expressed her admiration for Marcus Rashford and the other players:
A young man, hugely successful, who doesn’t just remember where he came from but carries it with pride and channels his success into making a difference.
But that did not protect him from the bigots when they found their excuse in the simple fact of a football bouncing back off a post instead of into the net.
Rashford, Sancho and Saka are young men with astonishing talent at the start of careers in which they have the potential to achieve fantastic things on the football pitch. And they do.
Politicians of all parties, she said, have a duty to call it out. And she warned against thinking that Scotland is somehow some progressive utopia:
In Scotland, the most recent figures, for 2019 to 2020, show that there were 1,737 recorded racially aggravated incidents.
But those do not include every time young people are shouted at in the street, have comments muttered at them or are asked by strangers where it is they come from when the answer is here.
I know from friends, and my MP inbox that black people and ethnic minorities in this country are made to feel uncomfortable every single day.
She says that gestures like taking the knee are important stands against complacency and examples of solidarity:
Over the past two years, we have seen an awakening in this country of the need to recognise and address the racism which infected our history and has been endemic in our society.
Taking the knee at sports events was a small but constant reminder that we mustn’t be complacent.
Those who dismissed it as an unnecessary gesture have surely been given the starkest of illustrations this week of why they are wrong.
