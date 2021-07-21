NewsHound

LibLink: Christine Jardine: Football racism shows why those who oppose taking the knee are wrong

By | Wed 21st July 2021 - 10:01 am

In her column for the Scotsman this week, Christine Jardine tackled the racism we saw against the three England footballers after the Euro 2020 final.

A young colleague told me that some black friends had abuse shouted at them while making their way home from the England-Italy game. “It’s always your kind that lets us down.” We all knew it was there, simmering amongst those who booed any team taking the knee this summer.

But watching it boil over against fans, footballers and someone who has made a real and determined difference to the well-being of vulnerable children should be a wake-up call for all of us.

She expressed her admiration for Marcus Rashford and the other players:

A young man, hugely successful, who doesn’t just remember where he came from but carries it with pride and channels his success into making a difference.

But that did not protect him from the bigots when they found their excuse in the simple fact of a football bouncing back off a post instead of into the net.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka are young men with astonishing talent at the start of careers in which they have the potential to achieve fantastic things on the football pitch. And they do.

Politicians of all parties, she said, have a duty to call it out. And she warned against thinking that Scotland is somehow some progressive utopia:

In Scotland, the most recent figures, for 2019 to 2020, show that there were 1,737 recorded racially aggravated incidents.

But those do not include every time young people are shouted at in the street, have comments muttered at them or are asked by strangers where it is they come from when the answer is here.

I know from friends, and my MP inbox that black people and ethnic minorities in this country are made to feel uncomfortable every single day.

She says that gestures like taking the knee are important stands against complacency and examples of solidarity:

Over the past two years, we have seen an awakening in this country of the need to recognise and address the racism which infected our history and has been endemic in our society.

Taking the knee at sports events was a small but constant reminder that we mustn’t be complacent.

Those who dismissed it as an unnecessary gesture have surely been given the starkest of illustrations this week of why they are wrong.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Marriott
    I started off this thread two days ago and cited ‘freedom’ as my main theme. What I have read so far, when you wade through the statistics and the grandstan...
  • Carl Blackstock
    Forty words is much too long. By the time you've got to word ten on the doorstep the skeptical listener has stopped listening and is formulating their response....
  • Jayne mansfield
    As far as infection is concerned, no one preventative tool works 100%. Jeff mentions Professor Tim Spector, and I would argue that he gives clear, sensibl...
  • Fiona
    This seems like a fairly basic requirement and it's disgraceful that Network Rail are dragging their heels on this. The fact that the lack of tactile paving is ...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @James Fowler "Liberals must never cease to question oppressive morality and ‘parliaments of the saints’, liberals must also keep on dissenting, challengin...