Roger Crouch

Welcoming Hong Kong residents

By | Tue 20th July 2021 - 7:21 pm

Embed from Getty Images

This week, the US State Department issued an advisory note to US companies operating in Hong Kong highlighting risks that emerge from the implementation of the Chinese government’s National Security Law. US Secretary of State, Anthony J Blinken, has highlighted the “…persistent and politically motivated campaign against the free press, imprisoned Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, and forced the closure of that publication – a bastion of independent reporting. Beijing has chipped away at Hong Kong’s reputation of accountable, transparent governance and respect for individual freedoms, and has broken its promise to leave Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy unchanged for 50 years.”

Many Hong Kongers will feel that they are pawns in a looming showdown between China and the United States. Many are deciding that now is the time to emigrate including to the United Kingdom. Conscious that many former citizens of Hong Kong are settling in our community, I tabled a motion at last week’s meeting of Richmond Council welcoming Hong Kong citizens to our area. I was gratified the motion was passed unanimously.

I would encourage councillors (Liberal Democrat or otherwise) to look at the numbers of Hong Kongers arriving in their areas and consider bringing similar motions to their local authorities. Here is an edited version of what I had to say:

I would argue that, just as murder on the streets of Minneapolis impacts on us, so does the imposition of Chinese state authoritarianism in Hong Kong. Many residents will have close ties to Hong Kong through family, business interests or pre-1997 postings in the territory. The last governor of Hong Kong is, of course, resident in Barnes. We have unique, historical, and moral duties to the people of Hong Kong.

My wife is British Born Chinese, but her family are originally from Yuen Long, a town in the New Territories. It is a fairly workaday place close to the Chinese border. It is a place I have visited frequently with my family. The metro station is normally a peaceful but bustling place.

In June 2019 that changed. Dozens of men in white shirts carrying sticks, faces obscured by balaclavas, beat groups of commuters taking part in a peaceful protest.

In the two years since, and using the pandemic as cover, Hong Kong’s freedoms have been eroded further. The National Security Law imposed one year ago is in clear violation of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. Free speech and assembly are curtailed, the judiciary undermined, newspapers closed, history rewritten, activists followed and imprisoned. In local elections in 2019, the pro-democracy camp secured a landslide – councillors like you and me who want to represent their communities Many of these councillors have been unable to take office for failing to promote sufficient ‘patriotism, respect and love’ for China.

So what relevance is this to us in Richmond? Our borough has a proud history of providing refuge to those fleeing persecution. We welcomed Belgians during the First World War, those fleeing Nazi persecution and more recently Syrian refugees. I strongly welcome the steps taken by the Government to introduce a new visa and route to citizenship for BN(O) passport holders. This has been a cross party effort and I commend the efforts of Alistair Carmichael and Layla Moran in keeping this issue alive. There is still more to be done, in particular, ensuring the post-1997 generation, many of whom are amongst those being persecuted, have access to the scheme.

Some of those leaving Hong Kong have already settled in our local area and others will follow. Achieving for Children (Richmond’s school and children’s services) figures show that approximately 200 children of Hong Kong families have already enrolled at local schools. By this motion, I would like us all to declare that Hong Kong families will always find a warm welcome in Richmond, a place to settle, to bring up and educate your families, to set up businesses and to contribute to our community. Our local community will support you on this journey and treat you with dignity and respect.

 

* Roger Crouch is a councillor representing Twickenham Riverside ward on the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Matt Wardman
    2029 rapid :-) . At my local mainline-to-London station, the barrow crossing was taken away around 1990. So since then, until now, despite oodles of camp...
  • Paul Holmes
    Spot on Geoff. No need to endlessly navel gaze when an excellent short summary already exists. Furthemore it uses our name 'Liberal Democrats' which encapsu...
  • Jeff
    Marco 20th Jul '21 - 1:52pm: Why are Johnson’s alleged comments at all controversial? As well as being insensitive it shows a lamentably poo...
  • Barry Lofty
    Jayne mansfield @ Thank you Jayne for that link, I agree it should be required reading for everyone....
  • Geoff Reid
    I'm happy with the first paragraph of the Preamble to the Constitution minus the initial "the" - exactly 40 words. Liberal Democrats exist to build and safegua...