LibLink: Christine Jardine on MPs’ safety

In the Scotsman, Christine Jardine MP has written about MPs’ safety in the light of the murder of Sir David Amess:

It is a risk which we must minimise, but continue to take for the sake of our democracy. (Last Friday) was one of those days that you hope never to see, or that anyone you know will have to endure.

Christine goes on to write:

…My office is secure, I avoid going to meetings on my own, and we have a rule that staff are not alone in the office regardless of the level of protective devices and structures we have. …I believe that it is a fundamental principle of our parliamentary democracy that we are available and accessible to our constituents. Even when it is difficult, or dangerous. I have been threatened, many friends and colleagues have too. And their children. During one election I had to hide in a party office and call the police after we were invaded by protesters whose intentions may not have been violent but whose actions were frightening.

You can read the full article here.