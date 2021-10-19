The Voice

LibLink: Christine Jardine on MPs’ safety

By | Tue 19th October 2021 - 4:00 pm

In the Scotsman, Christine Jardine MP has written about MPs’ safety in the light of the murder of Sir David Amess:

It is a risk which we must minimise, but continue to take for the sake of our democracy.

(Last Friday) was one of those days that you hope never to see, or that anyone you know will have to endure.

Christine goes on to write:

…My office is secure, I avoid going to meetings on my own, and we have a rule that staff are not alone in the office regardless of the level of protective devices and structures we have.

…I believe that it is a fundamental principle of our parliamentary democracy that we are available and accessible to our constituents.

Even when it is difficult, or dangerous.

I have been threatened, many friends and colleagues have too. And their children.

During one election I had to hide in a party office and call the police after we were invaded by protesters whose intentions may not have been violent but whose actions were frightening.

You can read the full article here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tristan Ward
    @Brad Burrows Totally agree that PR is a ninnwgitiable condition of a future coalition with the Tories. But why not also with Lbaour? They are just as un...
  • Gordon
    Thanks Michael - I will read them later....
  • Brad Barrows
    Does the link work? It doesn’t appear to work for me......
  • John Marriott
    @Michael Meadowcroft My wife has said for some time that we are entering what she calls a ‘post political era’ and I tend to agree. It used to be so simple...
  • Gordon
    Michael BG, “Economic liberalism” has indeed come to be the accepted shorthand for a particular cluster of views but NOT one Lib Dems should associate wi...