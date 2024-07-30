LIbLink: Ed Davey – Lib Dems plan to ‘finish the job’ in Tory heartlands

Confirming that he intends to lead the party into the next election, Davey said the party would again ruthlessly target so-called blue wall seats, traditionally Conservative areas where the Lib Dems have taken advantage of perceived Tory complacency and disaffection with the party’s ideological direction.

“We need to finish the job at the next election,” he said. “We took down a lot of the blue wall, more than I expected. But there is still some left to take down. We have a real opportunity. I don’t think there has been anybody in this party for over 100 years who could credibly say that.”