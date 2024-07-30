Anorak’s corner – House of Commons Library research briefing on the 2024 general election

Ever since I was in short trousers, I have spent a few weeks after each general election, poring over the results. Normally, I have managed to get a copy of the Telegraph printed pamphlet of the seat-by-seat results. This time, I’m going to need a lot longer to digest the tumultuous results (so far, winning Epsom and Ewell is taking a while to get my head round!) and I couldn’t find a Telegraph (or other newspaper) pamphlet. I just can’t do it online – I need to highlight and mark the text.

But never fear, the House of Commons library has come to the rescue with its “research briefing” on the 2024 general election results. This includes a colourful pdf (which I have had bound) and a range of spreadsheets.

Happy highlighting!

PS. By coincidence, I am currently reading the excellent “Sultan of Swing” by Michael Crick about psephologist and election wonk, David Butler, which was kindly loaned to me by my friend Tony. It is proving to be an excellent read.

PPS. If you are feeling flush with funds, you can always wait for the traditional Times Guide to The House Of Commons 2024, coming in November and a snip at £60-75!

Please do let us know if you have found any other guides to the 2024 results….

