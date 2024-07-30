Paul Walter

Anorak’s corner – House of Commons Library research briefing on the 2024 general election

By | Tue 30th July 2024 - 11:31 am

Ever since I was in short trousers, I have spent a few weeks after each general election, poring over the results. Normally, I have managed to get a copy of the Telegraph printed pamphlet of the seat-by-seat results. This time, I’m going to need a lot longer to digest the tumultuous results (so far, winning Epsom and Ewell is taking a while to get my head round!) and I couldn’t find a Telegraph (or other newspaper) pamphlet. I just can’t do it online – I need to highlight and mark the text.

But never fear, the House of Commons library has come to the rescue with its “research briefing” on the 2024 general election results. This includes a colourful pdf (which I have had bound) and a range of spreadsheets.

Happy highlighting!

PS. By coincidence, I am currently reading the excellent “Sultan of Swing” by Michael Crick about psephologist and election wonk, David Butler, which was kindly loaned to me by my friend Tony. It is proving to be an excellent read.

PPS. If you are feeling flush with funds, you can always wait for the traditional Times Guide to The House Of Commons 2024, coming in November and a snip at £60-75!

Please do let us know if you have found any other guides to the 2024 results….

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Roland 30th Jul '24 - 12:41pm

    There is a big omission from this publication; specifically the data sets relating to voter id that each and every polling station collected.

  • Kevin Hawkins 30th Jul '24 - 5:22pm

    An interesting read. I particularly liked the regional maps on pages 31 and 32.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Katharine Pindar
    Thank you for your several early useful comments. I was pleased with Nigel Hunter's reminder that the country invested a great deal after WW2 without being st...
  • Denis Mollison
    PS Correction: the official National Debt is currently about 2700bn not 2300....
  • Denis Mollison
    I recommend Richard Murphy's analysis of the National Debt, see for instance his evidence to the recent Lords' Inquiry: https://committees.parliament.uk/writte...
  • Alison Willott
    Many Labour local councils need our opposition as they are not as focused on resident satisfaction and communication as we are, nor do they always have a high s...
  • nigel hunter
    Fiscal rules are constraints on growth. After WW2 the country spent on the things we needed/wanted The NHS house building etc. Debt was there through our war pu...