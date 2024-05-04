LibLink: Mark Pack’s round-up of local elections results so far

Party President Mark Pack has been recording results and commentary throughout the counts. You can read today’s post here: How are the local elections going for the Lib Dems?

Here are some takeaways:

As of Saturday morning, the results look pretty good. Before getting into that, it’s important to recognise that’s not the same as universally good. There are, for example, two wards I campaigned in this time around which we lost out on by very small margins. Defeats like those, or losing your seat while others are gaining those on the same council, are in some ways made all the worse by most other people around you celebrating. I hope though that our overall progress means those nursing disappointment this weekend can also take some consolation from the fact that our continued progress means, if they decide to stand again, better times are coming in their ward too.

We are certainly going to end up with our longest run of winning rounds of local elections since the 1990s, beating our previous winning streak in Charles Kennedy‘s time. The growth in our number of councillors, with the extra profile and resources they bring, are a big part of the growth of our local campaigning strength across the country in this Parliament. Our total number of councillors this Parliament – primarily May elections but also council by-elections and switches – will have grown by somewhere between a third and a half. That’s a big, sustained change.

One of the results that got the most cheers from activists around the country, especially among Liberal Democrats who are listeners to the Lib Dem Podcast, is the result in Preston: the small team there had quite a bumpy few years, but this week, oh my… 5 gains, overtaking the Conservatives, becoming the official opposition on the council for the first time this century.