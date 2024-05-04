Observations of an Expat: Campus Powder Keg

America has for years been a polarised powder keg waiting for the spark to ignite the fuse. It has come in the form of student protests against American support for Israel.

Protesters, counter-protesters and rent-a-mob have violently coalesced around the conflicting fates of Palestinians and the State of Israel.

As of Friday demonstrations have broken out on 140 college campuses in 45 states. More than 2,000 students have been arrested by police storming barricaded encampments and university buildings with riot gear.

President Joe Biden is trying to thread his way through the oft conflicting principles of freedom of speech and the rule of law. “There’s the right to protest but not the right to cause chaos,” he said. At the same time he is standing firm on his support for Israel while privately bemoaning the fact that he is not being given sufficient credit for pressuring the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The political result could be a November victory for Donald Trump as young people continue their Gaza protest by boycotting the polls and the older generation vote for the strong man politics of Trump.

But what do the protesters want? It varies. Some what the total destruction of Israel. Others are focused on a ceasefire and the two-state solution. Still others have been drawn to the barricades by the issue of free speech. Counter-protesters fear that Israel and Jews in general are facing the problems of the 1930s. Rent-a-mob just sees an advantage in chaos.

Two issues, however, stand out: An end to the US government military aid and other support for the state of Israel, and divestment of universities in companies investing in Israel. The first is a long way off and may never be reached. The second is more possible. Both could have a serious impact on Israel and the Middle East.

There is no appetite among either the Democratic or Republican political establishment for an end to aid for Israel. Congress has just approved $14 billion package for the Jewish state. Since 1948 the US government has provided Israel with $300 billion. Nearly 20 percent of Israel’s defense budget is paid by the US.

Israel’s democracy is developing disturbing flaws. But it is the only democratic country in a sea of autocracies and America’s sole true-blue ally in a strategic region of the world. Stopping aid would also remove any influence that Washington has over Israel’s increasingly erratic governments. Many think that American influence is questionable. But at the moment it is holding back the Israelis from attacking Rafah and possibly Iran as well.

Affecting investment in Israel is another matter, especially investment by university endowment funds. American universities are flush with cash. Harvard alone has an endowment fund of $50.7 billion. The endowment funds of the top 200 American colleges total $840 billion plus. Northwestern University and Johns Hopkins University have already negotiated deals with students to end protests in return for talks on divestment of university funds in companies that invest in Israel and armaments production.

As a political tool divestment works. Starting in 2012, student-based climate change activists started to demand that endowment funds withdraw from fossil fuel companies. As of July 2023 a total of 1,593 institutions worldwide (not just educational) with assets of $40.5 trillion had begun or had committed to some form of fossil fuel divestment.

And this financial weapon has had an impact. Research by Oxford University’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment found that divestment has seriously hit the share prices of fossil fuel companies and affected companies’ ability to conduct research and identify new fossil fuel sources. “The outcome,” reported the researchers, “of the stigmatisation process poses the most far-reaching threat to fossil fuel companies. Any other direct impact pales in comparison.”

The Israeli economy depends heavily on foreign direct investment, especially American. More than 2,500 American companies operate in Israel and total American investment at the end of 2023 was $40.4 billion. The US is Israel’s number one trading partner. A total of 26.5 percent of Israel’s trade is with America. US-Israeli economic ties contributed mightily to Israel’s healthy 6.7 percent growth rate at the end of 2023.

From the point of view of student demonstrators, taxes drawn from a successful Israeli economy help to finance the country’s military which is the second largest in the world per head of population.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain".