LibLink: Miriam Gonzalez Durantez: Catalonia and Madrid drift towards extremes

The situation in Catalonia is incredibly worrying. I can’t help but think about what this would be like if it were happening in Scotland and am grateful for the wiser heads (i.e. ours) in the Coalition that facilitated a legal referendum that settled the issue at least for then.

Both the Madrid and Barcelona governments escalate this situation in a text book “what not to do” approach. Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, writing in the FT, looks at this polarisation at the extremes and sees a need for reconciliation and moderation. Both are wrong. Someone has to do something right, and soon.

The paradox is that the chest-beating performances from both the Catalan and Spanish governments hide their positions of weakness. While the regional government in Barcelona tries to show its strength by mobilising demonstrators on the streets, it feels threatened by the many companies leaving Catalonia and the emergence of deep internal divisions between hardline and pragmatic separatists within the governing Catalan coalition. As for the reaction from Madrid, the rigid legalistic response cannot hide the fact that since the vote, while Spain is facing the most worrying constitutional crisis of its democracy, Mr Rajoy has not dared to visit Catalonia once. He has sent in the police and security forces and then withdrawn legal powers without having the courage to appear there himself. It is obvious that the solution to this crisis demands more than a tough approach towards the organisers of the illegal referendum — Mr Rajoy should also be opening up an emotional space to start building bridges with wider Catalan society, and with the less extreme independence forces in it. Yet nobody is calling for such a dual, “tough and tender” approach

When she talks about Rajoy being constrained by more extreme elements in his own party, my mind drifts to parallels with the way Theresa May has to constantly appease her Brexiteers rather than do what is good for the country. On the other hand, the large demos against independence show the weakness of the Catalan Government’s position.

So where does the moderate, wise influence come? Not from he King, Miriam argues, who has little wait in Catalonia, but from the moderates in both parties. A bit like us and Brexit, perhaps:

But there are moderates in every party who are privately uncomfortable with the drift of this debate. Prominent political figures from different parties need the courage to turn their private doubts into public advocacy and to co-ordinate and galvanise a fresh approach. Every day that passes, the Spanish government is further away from a solution to the Catalan crisis. The answer does not lie in testosterone-driven measures, even if they are justified by the law. The answer lies in realising that in moderation lies true strength.

