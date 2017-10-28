LibLInk: Paul Scriven: Jared O’Mara’s comments are “the most disgusting I’ve seen in 30 years of politics”

Paul Scriven has been writing for Politics Home about the behaviour and comments of Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara. He says that they are the most disgusting he has seen in politics. I have to say that’s quite a high bar, remembering what I do about the negativity of the Labour Party in Sheffield when I lived in that area.

He makes the point that O’Mara was going for elected office not long after the comments were made and there are recent episodes which suggest that the journey he says he has been on is pretty short.

hese outbursts are not of some teenager sat in their bedroom. In 2004 O’Mara was a Labour party candidate for Sheffield City Council. He stood in multiple council elections for the Labour Party, never making much progress. Pretending he was new to the party, someone unknown who they had just come across, is a weak excuse the doesn’t hold up. They should be called out at every opportunity for clinging to it. More recently, only seven months ago, he has been accused of sexist and aggressive language to a woman in a nightclub in Sheffield. The Labour Party have themselves now admitted that they didn’t do any background checks when they selected him.

He suggests that the people of Sheffield Hallam are getting a raw deal.

He costs the taxpayer £74,000 a year and the people of Sheffield are getting a very poor deal from it. This is a man was never expected to be an MP. A Labour Party which never expected him to be an MP. He is clearly not suited to the role. It is embarrassing to the British politics that he got this far. He has a history of misogynistic, racist homophobic blogs yet still got approved by Her Majesty’s Opposition and was then given the privilege of representing 65,000 people in parliament. His views do not represent the outward looking tolerant and accepting people of Sheffield Hallam. Parliament deserves better than this. The people of Sheffield deserve better than this.

You can read the whole article here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings