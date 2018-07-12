LibLink: William Wallace Aggressive language from political extremes and media will spark violence against MPs

Our William Wallace writes for Politics Home about the dangers of the language used in political discourse.

So now the PM who, whatever she delivers in terms of Brexit will leave us worse off, is being given the “enemy of the people/saboteur” treatment.

The temperature needs to come down, and fast. Heaven knows, we don’t have any time for what the Conservatives are doing, but you do have to be careful in the sort of language you us. As William points out, it has consequences:

Last week I met two MPs, from different parties, walking along Whitehall comparing the death threats they had received. Both were men; they remarked that many women MPs had received more such threats than they had, and were – two years after the murder of Jo Cox – even more concerned that violent language might lead to violent attacks. Trolling, often vicious in tone, happens to everyone who engages in public debate. But what many parliamentarians have been facing have been concerted attacks, triggered by speeches that question the outcome of the referendum, which suggest a degree of organisation behind these verbal attacks and leave MPs worried about what actions might follow. Anna Soubry MP went public on the issue recently, remarking that most of the abusive messages that had flooded into her mailbox came from well outside her constituency, but that many included threats of actual violence.

Intelligent political leadership would call for all sides to lower their aggressive tone, and in particular tell the right-wing media that they are encouraging the nastier elements of British society. There are political extremists, and mentally-disturbed people, who will follow the logic of these headlines, and plot to attack democratic politicians; a popular mood of disillusion with political elites feeds their fantasies. Many politicians do feel intimidated, and are taking security precautions under police advice; some who have made death threats have now been prosecuted. The prime minister should therefore speak out, to tell partisans both of Leave and Remain to moderate their language, and call in newspaper editors to remind them of their responsibilities to promote informed public debate. Sadly, it’s unlikely that Theresa May is willing or able to speak for the national interest and the quality of our democracy in this way.

