Guaranteed income: better than a second hand sandwich

The Ashdown Prize has shown there is a hunger in the Party for new policy and new radical and liberal solutions. A policy to make foodbanks more effective may address an immediate need, but why not instead make it our long-term policy to make them unnecessary?
As it stands, Britain has a system to pay people money if they lack an income. Unless they left their last job voluntarily. Or if they fail to jump through enough hoops to show that they’re looking for work in the DWP-approved manner. Or if they refuse to do unpaid demeaning labour for freeloading corporations. Or if they haven’t yet waited the statutory month of poverty after losing their job. Or if they have an illness that varies in severity, making it hard to assess. Or if they’re self-employed or otherwise on a variable income.
Enough is enough.
We have submitted a motion to FCC to consider for Autumn conference. In it we propose <i>”an unconditional minimum level of income below which no-one is allowed to fall, guaranteed to all long-term UK residents”</i>.
Let’s unpick that.
It’s <i>unconditional</i>. Yes, that means to the nasty undeserving poor that the Daily Express really doesn’t like. Yes, it means that poor people can turn down a job that’d be demeaning or bad for their career progression – just like richer people can do at the moment.
It’s a <i>minimum</i>, not a maximum. Targetted payments such as housing benefit and additional expenses incurred by disabled people, would still be additional to this.
It’s <i>guaranteed</i>. It’s a proper safety net. One that’s actually safe, and not liable to be withdrawn because your bus to the JobCentrePlus was late and you missed your appointment. One that doesn’t rely on your intermittent medical condition being bad on the day that you’re booked for assessment.
It’s for <i>all long-term UK residents</i>. Not tied to citizenship. Not tied to people being judged to be “the right sort”. Part of our shared obligation to support everyone who is part of our community.
How might it work? Under one version, every eligible person gets a regular payment, with no strings attached on how they spend it. Tax rates are adjusted so that people who are richer are paying a little more overall to fund the payments; people in the middle stay roughly where they are as the tax rise is compensated by the payment; the poorest people, who are not paying much or any tax, simply gain extra income.
Other versions function more like an unconditional tax credit to top up incomes (or lack of income) to a guaranteed basic level.
We believe that this will make most people no less likely to seek paid work, both for the sake of the extra pay, and because of the desire to take part in society. And if it causes employers to pay more to incentivise people to do the most unpleasant jobs, we believe that this is no bad thing.
Perhaps some poorer people will make choices that were previously available only to richer people: to work part-time so as to study; to wait for the right job, not just the first job; to take the risk of starting their own business; to leave an abusive partner on whom one has been financially dependent. And again, is that such a bad thing?
The Welfare State came about, from the People’s Budget to the Beveridge Report, though great Liberal innovations, and in order to liberate people from toil and want. And we can keep renewing it. Britain is deeply broken at the moment and needs change. We can make that change for the better.
* Adam Bernard is a Lib Dem activist from Harrow. He works in the geekier sort of academia.
I really hope this gets accepted for debate at conference. We need to have a proper debate in the party over the benefits of systems like Universal Basic Income or Negative Income Tax, rather than avoiding the question.
This is the kind of radical, liberal thought our party needs – as radical as the welfare state, liberating people from poverty, and maximising peoples’ potential. This reduces the ability of both state and corporation to manage peoples’ lives, and opens the door to a huge range of social and community good.
Absolutely agreed with all of this. Our constitution calls for no-one to be enslaved by poverty, and we should mean it, rather than the current fiddling around the edges and saying “people should only be enslaved by poverty if they can’t jump through these hoops”.
I would think it’s probably unlikely to be chosen and you shouldn’t be too disappointed if it’s not. Only last year they had the social security policy group report and they explicitly rejected the (many) calls for a UBI as part of that policy. But maybe opinion is changing so rapidly that they might slip it through, though I don’t detect that “out there” to be honest, not within the last twelve-month especially anyway.
Can you share with us the costings please ?
The principle sounds great and should be supported – but has anybody produced an in depth study with detailed analysis and costings?
Universal Credit was sold on the basis that it would be better + we know now it’s a shambles.
Where’s the beef ?
Costs for this sort of thing really depend on where you the level of the minimum.
Let’s assume that we are going to choose the current level of pension as the minimum level – £126/wk or £6552/yr
Then let’s assume we remove the tax-free allowance and tax income from the first pound earnt, that reduces the amount by £2,370 taking us to £4,182
Thre are currently 39 million working-age adults in the UK (19-64) according to ONS 2017 figures
That gives us a cost of £163 billion
How much would we reduce the benefits bill by? Currently, we spend around £80 billion on non-pension costs, not all of that will be accounted for by a UBI but it could reduce it by 2/3rd so let’s take our costs to £100 billion – not really something we can afford 🙁
However, now let’s look at other numbers to base our calculation on… The Universal Credit base amount is set to just over £250/month for, under 25’s, let’s take that as our starting point…
£3000 – £2370 = £630 (change personal allowance)
£630 * 39 million = £25 billion
JSA is £5 billion,
50% of ESA would be replaced so saves another £5 billion,
50% of PIP would be replaced £8 billion
So that leaves a cost of about £6 billion to cover (relative easily from reduced operational costs and small tax rises)
Completely behind this and thank you James for the costings. Would like to know why the social security policy group threw it out, after all, my impression is that a lot of members are behind it and we are a democratic party. Perhaps they need to have another look.
The point with the Universal Credit nightmares is that as soon as you attach conditionality and bureaucracy to a system, it gets complicated and people fall through cracks. The advantage of a genuinely unconditional system is that nobody ends up without support for 6 weeks before their payments kick in, or getting different amounts to what they expected (etc), the payments are just *there*, constantly.
Beware back of an envelope calculations.
The scheme needs some heavy weight research if the party is not to be a laughing stock.
There are currently 39 million working-age adults in the UK
Plus another 12-odd million children, whose parents will presumably be getting extra, right? So you have to factor that in.
Interesting cost breakdown, a bit more fiddling with the figures and simplifying other welfare payments and it could be cost neutral or even save money (which is going to be necessary post Brexit when govn revenues fall). Plus a minimum length of residence before people can get it. Simultaneously, now welfare is based on residence simplify what is left of the tax system by merging NI and income tax and having lower rates for those on under 20k with higher rates for those above to compensate, without going silly and lowering the take tax by having too high top rates.
You could also link it to good citizenship so it would be lost for a period of time when people commit minor crimes such as littering and vandalism (or if their kids did it), more civilized than the Singapore model of caning people.
You could also link it to good citizenship so it would be lost for a period of time when people commit minor crimes such as littering and vandalism (or if their kids did it),
Then it wouldn’t be ‘unconditional’, it would be ‘conditional on good behaviour’.
However you raise an interesting point: do those in prison get this? How does that work?
I would whole-heartedly endorse consideration of this motion ay conference. The Social Liberal Forum has been campaigning on this issue for some time and it is under serious consideration in a number of jurisdictions around the world.
The Citizens Income Trust published an updated booklet in April of this year with tables of costings, distributional impact, and comparatives with Universal Credit http://citizensincome.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Booklet-2018.pdf.
The booklet notes: “There are various ways of funding a CBI. The
particular illustrative scheme discussed in this booklet would be funded by
removing some tax allowances and National Insurance Contribution earnings
thresholds, and reducing or abolishing means-tested benefits. Later on a
larger CBI could be part of a wider tax reform package including, for
example, a land value tax, a financial transaction tax, and/or a carbon tax.”
This note points the way for what needs to be done. Firstly, the integration of the tax and benefit system with the introduction of a UBI at a minimal level concurrent with abolishing means-tested benefits. Secondly, a wider tax reform package to capture the benefit of economic rents for the community as a whole.
it is disappointing that the social security group were unable to progress this initiative in the way countries like Finland have. Perhaps it is something that can be taken up by a party group with a wider remit such as the newly formed committee to look at – Sharing the benefits of economic growth.
‘So that leaves a cost of about £6 billion to cover’
Isn’t that roughly the cost of tuition fees per annum? 🙂
As others have pointed out, it’s not as costly as it looks once you offset baseline benefit payments and income tax thresholds against it. Various pilots have indicated that it generates value in other ways, too, such as improved health, education and social cohesion.
Personally I would prefer to call it a ‘citizen’s dividend’ and position it as a payment that recognises the contribution that every individual makes to society. We are not talking about setting it at a level that is going to dis-incentivise people from earning an income – merely giving people more freedom to make choices in their lives. Especially important as we enter a period when many will have to re-skill as jobs are automated.
I do hope this can be selected for debate and furthermore that it will become our most distinctive party policy – properly costed, thought through and argued for. You only have to look at what’s happened to the once-derided policy on legalization of cannabis to see how it’s possible to shift public opinion if you persist with a sensible policy and make a proper case for it.