What’s your favourite thing about Liberal Democrat Conference?

In just over 9 weeks’ time, thousands of Lib Dems will be packing up and heading to Brighton for four days of serious debate, fun and thought-provoking fringe meetings.

This Saturday, Federal Conference Committee will have a very loooooong meeting to decide how they will fill up four days by the sea.

We’ve had a couple of posts about some of the motions submitted by members. Only a small fraction will make it on to the agenda. If you want to make a pitch for yours, there’s still time – just send 300-500 words on it to Liberal Democrat Voice.

We know some of the agenda items – obviously Vince’s speech and Q and A. We know that there will be policy papers coming forward on immigration, which will cause some lively debate, and tuition fees, which, of course won’t be controversial at all and power for people and communities, which should be incredibly radical but I worry might be a bit Motherhood and Apple Pie.

I am determined that for this Conference, I will be fully prepared. I will have read all the papers, written all my speeches and done all my preparation well in advance of setting off.

You should be aware, dear reader, that I have been saying that about Conference for decades and have never actually managed to pull it off. I’m an optimist, though. So long as anyone doesn’t call an election or anything….

One of the barriers that will stand in my way is the fact that Scottish Conference will be taking place, unusually, the week before Federal Conference. We’ll be meeting in Dunfermline on Saturday 8th September. We hope to have something to celebrate. There’s a Council by-election taking place in Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay on Thursday 6th, so if you happen to be in the area at any time in the next few weeks, let me know and I’ll make sure you have some beautiful coastal walks to take with some leaflets.

For me, Conference is the most fun you can have as a Liberal Democrat. Ok, so maybe winning elections comes close, but those few days by the seaside are so good for the liberal soul. I love the fact that we can have a passionate debate about a contentious issue and then go to the pub afterwards. I love the variety of the fringe where there are always at least three things you want to go to in any given time slot. I love being with my Lib Dem family – particularly as it has been expanding in the last few years. It’s refreshing and restorative to be around people who share goals, values and ambitions. And I love the bonkers last night of Conference Glee Club.

I’ll be honest, Brighton isn’t my favourite venue. I was going to say that the Blackbird Tea Rooms had started to make my resistance crumble, but it seems to have disappeared off the internet. I’ll need to find somewhere to replace it.

Conference can be an expensive business, although there are ways to reduce the cost. One of them is to apply to the Conference Access Fund which can help with the costs.

If you’ve never been to Conference before, why not give it a try? You can register here.

If you wanted to persuade someone to give Conference a go, what would you say? What is your favourite thing about it?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings