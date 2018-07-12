Come and join Jo Swinson at the Liberal Democrat anti-Trump protest tomorrow at 2pm #LibDemsAgainstTrump

The party’s website carries this invite to an anti-Trump protest tomorrow:

The Government has made the right decision to cancel Trump’s state visit, but this scaled down trip must not be met with scaled down protests.

Protesting against a man with dangerous, misogynistic and racist views is our responsibility. It is our opportunity to stand in solidarity with all the people he has abused and denigrated.



When he comes to the UK the Liberal Democrats will be front and centre of the protests.

Join Jo Swinson MP and the Lib Dems on Friday 13 July to protest Trump’s visit.

Meeting time: 2pm

Meeting place: All Souls Church, 2 All Souls’ Place, Marylebone, London W1B 3DA

Bring: Whistles, horns, placards, posters, water, snacks and sunscreen.

Social media: Don’t forget to tweet and post throughout the day telling us why you are marching with the Lib Dems using our hashtag #LibDemsAgainstTrump. You can also email your photos and videos to [email protected]