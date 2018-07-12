Caron Lindsay

A quick shout out to the person who sends out the emails from LDHQ

By | Thu 12th July 2018 - 10:29 pm

Much of the information about the Trump protest in London came out in an email to members last night.

I didn’t get it.

This is a very good thing. Because as a Scot, I was getting all the info about the protest in Edinburgh on Saturday at which Christine Jardine is speaking (Meet at the Scottish Parliament at 11:45 am).

Heaven knows, I have whinged when things that affect England only are emailed to Scottish members. We Scots get a bit sensitive about these things.

So, when the lovely people who send the emails get it right, then they deserve the credit.

Thanks!

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndy Hinton 13th Jul - 12:04am
    Roland: "I suggest being a resident for 5-years or one term of government most certainly doesn’t qualify." Why on Earth not? The way our immigration...
  • User AvatarRoland 12th Jul - 11:21pm
    @Joseph Bourke - Thanks, the CIT proposal does seem well considered both in terms of its breadth and in terms of verifying a person's entitlement....
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 12th Jul - 10:15pm
    Roland, the CIT proposal as to Who would receive a Citizen’s Basic Income (CBI) is: "Anyone living in the UK with the right to do...
  • User AvatarRoland 12th Jul - 9:19pm
    Well if T.May is guilty of treason then so is the entire Cabinet, as it stood at 6pm last Friday...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 12th Jul - 9:18pm
    I’m afraid I agree with Martin Land. I’ve only attended one national Lib Dem conference and that was at Brighton in 1996 (?) the year...
  • User AvatarRoland 12th Jul - 9:13pm
    all long-term UK residents I see everyone is missing the elephant; just what defines a long-term resident? I suggest being a resident for 5-years or...